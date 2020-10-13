Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release (inside information) on October 13, 2020 at 10:10 a.m. EET

HELSINKI, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet issues a guidance for 2020. Valmet estimates that net sales in 2020 will remain at the previous year's level in comparison with 2019 (EUR 3,547 million) and Comparable EBITA in 2020 will increase in comparison with 2019 (EUR 316 million).

On April 16, 2020, Valmet withdrew its earlier guidance for 2020 due to increased uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Valmet and related risks have been described in Valmet's Half Year Financial Review 2020. Valmet's Interim Review for January-September 2020 will be published on October 27, 2020.

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2019 were approximately EUR 3.5 billion. Our more than 13,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

