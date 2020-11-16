Valmet included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index among the world's sustainability leaders

HELSINKI, Finland, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has progressed well with its Sustainability360º agenda emphasizing continuous improvement of even more sustainable business practices. As one indication of the good progress Valmet has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) already for the seventh consecutive year. The company was listed both in the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Europe indices. The total number of companies included this year in the DJSI World for 2020-2021 is 323.

The comprehensive ranking evaluates companies' economic, environmental and social performance.

"Being included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the seventh time is a great recognition for Valmet's progress in sustainability, as continuous improvement is the key criteria for the inclusion. It shows that our people do systematic and successful work for more sustainable practices through the whole organization. I want to thank all Valmeteers participating in this work around the world," says Pasi Laine, President and CEO of Valmet.

Valmet's sustainability agenda focuses on five core areas: sustainable supply chain; health, safety and environment; people and performance; sustainable solutions, and corporate citizenship.

In 2020, Valmet has also received other sustainability acknowledgements. In January, Valmet achieved the best A rating in CDP's climate program ranking. In February, Valmet was awarded the Bronze Class Sustainability Award in S&P Global SAM's annual Sustainability Yearbook 2020, and in April, Valmet was reconfirmed as a constituent of the Ethibel Sustainability Index (ESI) Excellence Europe.

About the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

The DJSI is a sustainability index family, which includes the global sustainability leaders across industries. The company inclusion is based on a best-in-class approach, which means that the indices only include the top-ranked companies within each industry. The index serves as a benchmark for investors, who are committed to ethical investing and review companies' sustainability performance as part of their analyses.

The annual evaluation conducted by S&P Global comprehensively reviews companies' performance in social, environmental and financial factors.

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2019 were approximately EUR 3.5 billion. Our more than 13,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

