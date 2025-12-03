Valmet in key role to decarbonize Fortum's Zabrze combined heat and power plant in Poland

Valmet Oyj's press release, December 3, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. EET

ESPOO, Finland, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet is delivering a boiler fuel conversion for Fortum Zabrze combined heat and power (CHP) plant in Poland. Valmet's delivery for Fortum Zabrze CHP plant includes boiler island fuel conversion from coal to biomass.

Valmet's delivery is part of Fortum's EUR 85 million investment project for the retrofit of the Zabrze plant. Currently, the Zabrze plant uses a mix of 60 percent coal and 40 percent refuse-derived fuel (RDF). After modernization, coal will be replaced entirely with certified forest biomass supplied by local providers.

"Fortum is committed to exit coal in all its operations by the end of 2027. The Zabrze plant's retrofit with biomass and RDF technology will decrease Fortum's coal-based capacity by 0.1 GW and annual direct fossil CO 2 emissions by approximately 280,000 tonnes. At Fortum, we place great importance on ensuring that our investments not only align with climate policy objectives but also address the real needs of local communities. In Zabrze, our goal is cleaner air, predictable heating costs, and a high quality of life for residents," says Kamila Zybura-Pluta, Fortum's Director of Investment Implementation.

"Valmet has gained extensive experience from similar projects where existing coal fired boilers are converted to burn biomass. We are happy that Fortum trusted our design and capability to deliver this conversion project. We understand that every project combining new boiler components with existing infrastructure is unique, but thanks to the knowledge and experience, I'm confident we will deliver a successful project. Our team is looking forward to supporting Fortum on its path toward decarbonization," says Jouni Koskinen, Senior Manager, Rebuild and Conversion Technologies, Energy and Circularity at Valmet.

The order is included in Valmet's fourth quarter 2025 orders received. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The rebuild plant is scheduled to start-up during the last quarter of 2027.

Valmet will deliver circulating fluidized bed (CFB) boiler fuel conversion for Fortum Zabrze plant in Poland (photo Fortum).

Details about Valmet's delivery

Valmet is the main contractor for the modifications in the existing circulating fluidized bed (CFB) boiler from coal to biomass. The fuel conversion includes a new fuel feeding system for the biomass and RDF, additive feeding systems to reduce corrosion and fouling risk, and oil burners to support keeping required temperature in the furnace also while burning RDF with low boiler loads.

About the customer

Fortum is a leading Nordic energy company headquartered in Espoo, Finland. The company operates in electricity generation, heat production, district heating and cooling, and offers energy-related services across multiple European markets. In 2024, Fortum's net sales were approximately €5.8 billion and the company employed around 4,600 people globally. The core business of Fortum in Poland is high-efficiency combined heat and power production, heat distribution, gas and electricity retail. Fortum operates two CHP plants in Poland, Częstochowa and Zabrze.

