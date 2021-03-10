Valmet hosts a Capital Markets Day today, March 10, 2021 in a virtual format

HELSINKI, Finland, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet hosts a Capital Markets Day for institutional investors and analysts today, Wednesday, March 10, 2021 in a virtual format. The aim of the Capital Markets Day is to provide information and an update on Valmet's strategy and business outlook. Valmet's climate program - Forward to a carbon neutral future - was published today and will also be presented in the event. Valmet's strategy and financial targets remain unchanged. The day will include presentations by Pasi Laine, President and CEO, Kari Saarinen, CFO and the Business Line Presidents.

"Valmet's strategy has been consistent during the last years. We are continuously developing and improving our technology, processes and personnel, while keeping customers at the core of Valmet's operations. We have made consistent progress in our strategic focus areas, and as a result, our financial performance has improved steadily. Our systematic work towards building the future continues. As a part of this commitment, we have today published Valmet's climate program - Forward to a carbon neutral future", says Pasi Laine, President and CEO of Valmet.

Presentation material and webcast

Live Capital Markets Day webcast will begin at 1:00 p.m. EET at https://valmet.videosync.fi/2021-cmd/. The presentation materials will be available on Valmet`s website http://www.valmet.com/cmd2021/ at approximately 12:00 noon EET. The language of the event and materials is English. Recording of the webcast will be available shortly after the event at the same address.

There is an opportunity to ask the management questions throughout the event using a question form. It is also possible to take part in the last presentation, concluding remarks by CEO and President Pasi Laine, through a conference call. Conference call participants are requested to dial in at

Finland Toll: +358 981710310

Germany Toll: +49 6913803430

Sweden Toll: +46 856642651

United Kingdom Toll: +44 3333000804

United States Toll: +1 6319131422

The participants will be asked to provide the following conference PIN: 70499711#

Please note, the conference call is valid only during the last presentation.

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2020 were approximately EUR 3.7 billion. Our 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

