Valmet has published the Annual Report, the Corporate Governance Statement, the Remuneration Report and the Green Finance Report for 2024

ESPOO, Finland, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has today, on February 27, 2025, published its Annual Report for 2024 on the company's website at www.valmet.com/annualreport2024. The Annual Report consists of two separate parts: the Annual Review, and the Financial Statements and Report of the Board of Directors.

The Annual Review covers Valmet's operations, strategy, market environment and sustainability in 2024. The Financial Statements and Report of the Board of Directors report includes Valmet's Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors for 2024. The EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) aligned Sustainability Statement is included within the Report of the Board of Directors. The audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has provided a limited assurance report on the Sustainability Statement.

Valmet has today published its Financial Statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). The ESEF report is available on the same website and attached to this release. The audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Valmet's ESEF Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000 (Revised).

Valmet has also published its Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2024. These have been prepared in accordance with the recommendations of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code and are available at www.valmet.com/governance.

Additionally, Valmet has today published its Green Finance Report for 2024. The report includes information about Valmet's allocation and impact of the proceeds of green debt transactions issued under the Green Finance Framework.

The Annual Review, the Financial Statements and Report of the Board of Directors, the Corporate Governance Statement, the Remuneration Report and the Green Finance Report are attached to this stock exchange release.

Valmet has a global customer base across various process industries. We are a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. With our automation and flow control solutions, we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day.

The company has more than 225 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement, sustainability, and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2024 were approximately EUR 5.4 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.



