Valmet has published the Annual Report and the Corporate Governance Statement for 2020

- Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on February 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EET

HELSINKI, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has today, on February 23, 2021, published its Annual Report for 2020 on the company's website at http://www.valmet.com/annualreport2020. The Annual Report consists of three separate parts: the Annual Review, the Financial Statements and the GRI Supplement.

Besides the official Financial Statements, Valmet has for the first time published its financial statements also in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). The ESEF report is available on the same website and attached to this release. The audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Valmet's ESEF financial statements in accordance with ISAE 3000 (Revised).

Printed copies of the Annual Review and the Financial Statements will be available in English and in Finnish from the week starting on March 15, 2021 (week 11). The reports can be ordered at www.valmet.com/subscribe.

The GRI Supplement is available as PDF only. The report defines Valmet's sustainability reporting scope and principles, and alignment with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI).

Valmet has also published its Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2020. These have been prepared in accordance with the recommendations of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code and are available at www.valmet.com/governance.

The Annual Review, the Financial Statements, the GRI Supplement, the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report are attached to this stock exchange release.

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2020 were approximately EUR 3.7 billion. Our 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

