Valmet delivers a new energy-efficient evaporation line to Altri in Portugal for mill conversion to dissolving pulp production

Valmet Oyj's press release, October 15, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will deliver a new evaporation line to Altri Biotek mill in Portugal. This delivery is part of Altri's EUR 75 million project to convert the Biotek mill to produce dissolving pulp for textile industry. The new evaporation line significantly improves the mill's energy and water efficiency, meeting the needs of Altri's mill expansion.

"Changing the production from kraft pulp to dissolving pulp will enable the Biotek mill to take a strategic step into the renewable textile fiber markets. We at Valmet are proud to deliver lifecycle value to our customers to meet the needs of tomorrow, both by upgrading existing mills and meeting the global circularity demands. Our extensive expertise in industrial processes combined with our innovative technology enables us to deliver these energy and water efficient solutions for the mill conversion and we look forward to a successful, efficient collaboration with the Altri team," says Sami Riekkola, Executive Vice President, Pulp, Energy and Circularity, Valmet.

"The evaporation line will contain the latest technology which provides significant steam savings with the 7-effect design and clean condensates to be reused in the mill. Additionally, the combination of Valmet Tube and Tubel evaporators provide long lifetime and high availability," says Karin Bengtsson, Product Sales Manager at Valmet.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the third quarter of 2025. The value of an order of this size and delivery scope is typically around EUR 25-30 million. The new evaporation line is planned to start up during the third quarter of 2027.

Valmet delivers a new energy-efficient evaporation line to Altri Biotek mill in Portugal as part of the Mill conversion to produce dissolving pulp.

Details about Valmet's delivery

Valmet's delivery includes a new 7-effect Valmet Evaporation Line with a design capacity of 350 tons of evaporated water per hour, producing heavy liquor of 75% dry solids. The delivery covers engineering, procurement and installation of the evaporation system.

The new evaporation line includes Tube and Tubel Evaporators and that together secure long lifetime, high availability and excellent condensate segregation. The new line is equipped with Valmet Condensate Handling to enable the production of clean-quality condensate which reduces the mill's freshwater usage.

About the customer Altri

Altri is a leading European company in the production of eucalyptus fibers, sustainable forest management and renewable energy production. Altri has three pulp mills in Portugal, Celbi, Biotek and Caima with a combined production capacity of approximately 1.2 million tons of cellulose pulp for the market. The Altri Biotek mill is currently producing bleached eucalyptus pulp with annual capacity of over 260,000 tonnes per year. The company is listed on Euronext Lisbon and a member of its main index (PSI).

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Paulo Aguiar, Director, Mill Wide Sales and Solutions, Pulp, Energy and Circularity, Valmet, tel. +358 50 413 4171

Karin Bengtsson, Product Sales Manager, White Liquor and Evaporation Technology, Valmet, tel. +46 76 639 8057

Valmet is a global technology leader serving process industries. We work together with our customers throughout the entire lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of over 19,000 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.

In 2024, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.4 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Follow us on valmet.com | X | X (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-delivers-a-new-energy-efficient-evaporation-line-to-altri-in-portugal-for-mill-conversion-to-,c4250437

The following files are available for download: