Valmet confirms the key dates for its second dividend instalment: EUR 0.67 per share to be paid out on October 7, 2025

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on September 25, 2025 at 12:45 p.m. EEST

ESPOO,Finland, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet's Board of Directors has confirmed that the second instalment of the dividend for the 2024 financial year, EUR 0.67 per share, will be paid on October 7, 2025.

The dividend will be paid to shareholders who are registered in Valmet's shareholders' register held by Euroclear Finland Oy on the dividend record date, which is September 29, 2025.

As decided by Valmet's AGM 2025, Valmet is paying a total dividend of EUR 1.35 per share for 2024 in two instalments. The first instalment of EUR 0.68 per share was paid on April 8, 2025.

Valmet's dividend policy is to pay out at least 50% of the profit for the period as dividend. The dividend payout ratio for 2024 is 89%.

Pekka Rouhiainen, VP, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

www.valmet.com

Valmet has a global customer base across various process industries. We are a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. With our automation and flow control solutions, we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day.

The company has more than 225 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement, sustainability, and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2024 were approximately EUR 5.4 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

