Valmet chosen as the third most attractive employer by the engineering students in Finland

- Valmet Oyj's press release on May 18, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. EET

HELSINKI, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has been chosen as the third most attractive employer by engineering students in Finland. The ranking was published in Universum's annual survey, which is the biggest employer survey in Finland. In 2020, Valmet was ranked fifth in the same category.

Valmet has been constantly renewing and further developing its ways to connect with future talents through its global concept for student and university collaboration. Despite the pandemic, Valmet has been able to offer well over 300 summer trainee positions in Finland this year and last year. In addition to that, Valmet has for example organized virtual summer trainee fairs and virtual mentoring in Finland.

"Being a top-three employer in Finland among engineering students is an achievement we can be proud of. I believe that the energy we put into our summer trainee program impacts this result, but I also think that Valmet's continued strong results, great team of experts, and industry leading projects make us an attractive employer in Finland and in other parts of the world. I sincerely hope that there are many future Valmeteers among those polled. We are always on the lookout for fresh talent," says Julia Macharey, SVP, Human Resources and Operational Development, Valmet.

Information about the Universum Talent Survey

Every year, university students vote for their ideal employers in the Finland's largest career related study – the Universum Talent Survey. This year over 14,000 students in Finland provided insight on company characteristics they find most attractive in a potential employer as well as who they perceive to be their ideal employer.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Julia Macharey, Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Operational Development, Valmet, tel. +358 50 486 8056

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2020 were approximately EUR 3.7 billion. Our 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-chosen-as-the-third-most-attractive-employer-by-the-engineering-students-in-finland,c3348460

SOURCE Valmet Oyj