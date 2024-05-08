Valmet chosen as the third most attractive employer by engineering students in Finland

Valmet Oyj press release, May 8, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has been chosen as the third most attractive employer by engineering students in Finland. The ranking was published in Universum's annual Talent Research, which is the biggest employer survey in Finland.

Valmet has kept its position as one of the most attractive employers among engineering students in Finland for the past few years. This reflects Valmet's continued commitment to providing opportunities for students and new graduates to grow and develop, whether it is through summer positions, trainee programs or thesis work. Valmet takes pride in empowering students with different backgrounds to learn and apply their skills in real life tasks and projects. Valmet once again offers positions to over 500 trainees this summer in Finland.

"We are very proud to be one of the most attractive employers among engineering students in Finland again. In the past few years our team has built new trainee programs, strengthened collaboration with different universities, and most importantly, focused on supporting events and activities that encourage younger students to consider the technology field as a career. In the future, we will need different kinds of professionals to help take our business forward. Students particularly bring in fresh ideas and extensive amount of knowledge, which strengthens our global Valmet team", says Hanna Heikkilä, Vice President, Talent Management, Valmet.

Information about the Universum Talent Research

Every year, university students vote for their ideal employers in Finland's largest career-related study – the Universum Talent Research. This year, over 13,000 students from different areas of study in Finland provided insight on company characteristics they find most attractive in a potential employer as well as who they perceive to be their ideal employer. Valmet was included in the ranking in the fields of Business, Engineering, Information Technology and Natural Sciences.

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2023 were approximately EUR 5.5 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

