Valmet assessing the impacts of the fire at the Rautpohja factory in Finland

HELSINKI, May 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A fire broke out at Valmet's Rautpohja factory in Jyväskylä, Finland, today around 10:40 a.m. EEST. Due to the fire, evacuation of employees was carried out. The fire caused minor injuries to one employee, who received treatment in hospital, but has already been released.

The fire that started at a workshop during a roll test has been now extinguished. The origin of the fire is under investigation.

The impacts of the fire to the factory site, business continuity and customer deliveries will be assessed once the site is safe to enter and full scale of the incident is known.

"We are relieved that our employees were mostly unharmed by this unfortunate fire. We will give psychological support to impacted employees, co-operate with authorities with root-cause investigation and assess the financial impacts and business continuity as soon as it is possible," says Jari Vähäpesola, President, Paper business line, Valmet.

Valmet's Rautpohja factory in Jyväskylä produces paper and board machines, pulp drying machine wet ends and special components. Valmet employs approximately 1,850 people at the Rautpohja site.

