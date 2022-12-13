TOULOUSE, France and ST LOUIS, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valiantys today announced that it is expanding its presence in the US market through the acquisition of Expium LLC.

Expium is an innovation consultancy leader specialized in transforming business processes using Atlassian technologies. The company focuses on delivering complex solutions - like fleet management platforms, DevOps integration, and client onboarding systems - for Fortune 100 companies. Expium presently serves over 2,000 enterprises.

Valiantys and Expium join forces to strengthen its leading position as a global Atlassian partner

Valiantys is a leading global Atlassian partner and is present across Europe and North America. Recognized as an Agile at Scale, Cloud migration, and IT Service Management Specialized Partner, Valiantys helps organizations accelerate their digital transformation strategies - by modernizing teamwork with Agile practices and tools, cloud-based tools and delivering IT and enterprise service management transformations.

This combination will bring together Expium's deep expertise in custom application development, DevOps and advanced training capabilities, with Valiantys' global reach, deep expertise in IT Service Management transformations and managed services. Bringing together many of the industry's leading experts, the combined Agile at Scale Centre of Excellence will provide coaching, education, agile practice disciplines, and Atlassian platform enablement to clients around the world.

"Expium is an extraordinary company, with an amazing reputation and an incredibly passionate team," said Lucas Dussurget, CEO, Valiantys. "Together we have unmatched experience and skills in transforming the way teams collaborate across product development, IT service management and broader work management processes."

"Their level of expertise in Atlassian and DevOps technologies is unmatched, and their passionate culture aligns very well with Valiantys," said Emmanuel Benoit, CEO North America, Valiantys. "Having been recognized by Atlassian as 'Partner of the Year - Technology Innovator', they excel in the delivery of creative solutions and their approaches complement Valiantys' value proposition to customers. Together, we are a powerhouse that enterprises will be able to rely on."

"About 18 months ago, we had a discussion with Valiantys through our involvement in Atlassian's Partner Advisory Council, and realized how similar our businesses, culture, and approaches were. Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Expium, one where we will be able to accelerate our mission to transform how teams work," said Michael McNeil, Managing Partner, Expium. "As part of Valiantys, we will deliver more value to customers faster with a broader and deeper service offering, fuelled by Atlassian's workflow platform."

"We are thrilled to congratulate Valiantys on the acquisition of Expium," said Cameron Deatsch, Chief Revenue Office at Atlassian. "We are confident that the combined expertise and capabilities of these leading partners will help unleash the full potential of teamwork for customers around the world."

Recent Valiantys investors Keensight Capital and Tercera played a crucial role in making this acquisition possible.

About Valiantys

Valiantys is a leading global consulting and services firm dedicated to Atlassian. The company accelerates business transformation by digitizing processes and modernizing teamwork, using the best agile methods and tools. Its Atlassian technical expertise is unparalleled and Valiantys supports its customers across the entire spectrum of projects on those platforms. As a recognized Agile at Scale and Cloud Specialized Partner, Valiantys help organizations accelerate time to value with Agile at scale, cloud, and ITSM implementations. Because teamwork requires more than just tools, the firm bridges the gap between applications and strategic practices such as SAFe® and ITIL. Over the last 15 years, Valiantys has helped more than 5,000 customers achieve their desired business outcomes at a reduced time to value, through improved team collaboration. More information about Valiantys can be found at https://valiantys.com/.

Follow Valiantys on LinkedIn

About Expium

Expium is a confirmed leader in creating innovative business solutions, full-stack custom software development, and first-class training. "Unifying Atlassian deployment across the enterprise" has been Expium's motto since its inception. Expium has developed unique skills, tooling, and approaches to this challenging problem, and provides extreme value to its enterprise clients. As engineers, coaches, software architects, project managers, and executives, the Expium team is committed to delivering value quickly. Expium's expertise extends beyond Atlassian products into business process and project management consulting. The Expium team is known for being able to create bespoke solutions when "off-the-shelf" functionality won't do.

https://expium.com/

LinkedIn

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1967554/VALIANTYS_EXPIUM.jpg

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1795959/Valiantys_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valiantys