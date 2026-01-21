Valereum Completes Momentous Share Subscription Agreement with Quorium Global Photonics SPC ("QGP") with a $200m Strategic Recapitalisation & Access to Up to $1bn in Future Growth Capital

21 Jan, 2026, 07:00 GMT

GIBRALTAR, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valereum Plc (Aquis: VLRM) today announced the completion of a landmark strategic recapitalisation that fundamentally strengthens the Company's balance sheet and positions it for its next phase of growth.

The transaction sees Valereum acquire $200 million of medium term notes (institutional-grade, senior-secured financial assets) which will generate $15.9 million per annum in contracted, recurring income through to 2030.

QGP has committed to being a long-term partner and strategic investor in the Company as it focuses on its vision to dominate the global tokenisation space. Valereum is now an asset-backed, cash-generative fintech platform, with significantly reduced funding risk and full operational control.

The deal also includes an agreement in principle for access to up to a further $1 billion in strategic capital. This is intended to support future acquisitions, platform expansion, and high-value initiatives, subject to further agreements and customary conditions.

Gary Cottle, Group CEO of Valereum Plc, commented:

"Today marks a fundamental turning point for Valereum. With this transaction, we're not just announcing a deal; we are activating an engine for growth. We have strategically swapped 49.9% of our company for $200m of fully verified asset backed notes, as well as $79.5m of cash ($15.9m for 5yrs). This transforms our financial foundation overnight. Valereum is now a cash-flow positive company with a robust balance sheet. This complete recapitalisation removes funding risk and provides the stable, recurring capital we need to relentlessly execute our vision for AI-driven Tokenisation, and the digital asset ecosystem, where we will accelerate our partnerships, and build substantial, lasting value."

James Bannon, Chair of Valereum Plc, adds:

"I'd like to personally thank my team, in particular Gary and Pieter, for their tireless work on this transformative deal. We've arrived at a position where we are de-risked and have removed the burden of ongoing fundraising. My main focus is now towards the US-listing and supporting the team as we continue to change the face of fintech."

