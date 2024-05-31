Vaimo recognized as one of Deloitte's Best Managed Companies for the third consecutive year in 2024

STOCKHOLM, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaimo, a full-service omnichannel partner in digital commerce and experience, was named one of Deloitte's Best Managed Companies in partnership with Nasdaq. This marks the third consecutive year we have received this prestigious award, which celebrates the success of private Swedish companies based on the ability to execute strategic direction, foster a unique corporate culture, and demonstrate strong financial performance.

David Holender, CEO and Co-founder of Vaimo, stated, "We at Vaimo are thrilled to be named one of Deloitte's Best Managed Companies for the third year in a row. This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to creating an exceptional workplace for our employees and helping our clients succeed while staying true to our core values. I am privileged to lead a company defined by teamwork, a passion for growth, and the joy of the journey."

The Best Managed Companies award, a respected benchmark originating in Canada in 1993, has been established in more than 20 countries worldwide. It was introduced to Sweden in 2018 by Deloitte in cooperation with Nasdaq. Since then, it has become a hallmark of excellence for Swedish companies, and winning it is a significant achievement. Applicants are evaluated by an independent jury that reviews and selects the top 21 private companies.

"We are proud to present the award to these 21 companies and celebrate their success. All companies on this year's list show exceptional leadership and a strong commitment to creating well-functioning processes and a positive culture," says Therese Kjellberg, partner at Deloitte and responsible for Best Managed Companies in Sweden.

As a digital experience agency, Vaimo employs a diverse range of experts, including engineers, developers, SEO strategists, and data specialists. The recognition from Deloitte signifies more than just an award; it validates that Vaimo is on the right path. It inspires us to continue fostering a positive work culture, guiding our clients to digital success, and upholding our core values.

At Vaimo, we value teamwork, continuous development, and the importance of having fun along the way. This award reinforces our commitment to these principles and drives us to keep delivering outstanding digital commerce experiences.

Here's to another incredible year at Vaimo. A heartfelt thank you to Deloitte, our exceptional team, and our clients. We look forward to celebrating more successes together.

About Vaimo - vaimo.com

Vaimo is one of the world's most respected experts in digital commerce and customer experiences. For us, experience is everything. It is at the heart of all we do, and we are leading the way in delivering on it in Digital Commerce, Content Management, Data Management, and Insights & Activation.

As a full-service digital experience agency, we deliver consulting, design, development, support, and analytics services within all four fields.

We are a global partner with a local presence, focused on cultivating close, long-term relationships with our clients. We work with brands, retailers, manufacturers, and organizations all over the world and have over 650 employees based in offices in more than 15 markets across EMEA, APAC, and North America.

