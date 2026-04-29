Vaimo and Go Autonomous announce strategic partnership to revolutionize B2B commerce

STOCKHOLM, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaimo, a leading global digital commerce and experience agency, announced a strategic partnership with Go Autonomous, a pioneer in AI-driven Autonomous Commerce. This collaboration will bridge the gap between traditional manual B2B processes and modern commerce, offering businesses a seamless way to digitize sales channels.

As B2B buyers increasingly demand the same efficiency and speed as B2C consumers, many companies struggle with manual orders coming through email and other non-ecommerce channels. Through this partnership, Vaimo will integrate Go Autonomous's proprietary AI solutions into its service offering, allowing B2B customers to enable autonomous handling of requests for quote, orders, and more, freeing up time to focus on customer interactions that truly require human touch.

"At Vaimo, we see Go Autonomous' execution fabric as the perfect solution and a vital addition to our offering for B2B clients," says David Holender, CEO at Vaimo. "It allows our customers to automate the parts of their commerce journey that are still manual and fragmented. By handling quotes and orders with AI from channels outside traditional ecommerce, we are helping our clients achieve true autonomy across their entire commercial operations."

Go Autonomous provides a system powered by artificial intelligence that independently manages and executes the selling of goods, enabling business operations and transactions to be completed in real-time and fully autonomously.

"We are thrilled to partner with Vaimo, a company that shares our passion for driving innovation in the commerce space," says Bjarke Ruse Sejersen, CEO of Go Autonomous. "By combining Vaimo's extensive expertise in digital commerce with our Autonomous Commerce technology, we can empower B2B organizations to eliminate manual bottlenecks, increase operational efficiency, and deliver a superior experience to their customers.

Go Autonomous enables manufacturers and B2B distributors to delegate decision-making, not just tasks. Across all orders and quotes, our customers achieve an 85–90% autonomy rate; the share of decisions executed without human intervention, including the ambiguous, non-happy-path cases that traditional automation can't handle. This results in organizations scaling rapidly while reallocating talent from reactive processing to strategic customer growth."

The partnership is effective immediately, with both companies already working together on integrated solutions for global B2B enterprises.

About Vaimo – vaimo.com

Vaimo is one of the world's most respected experts in digital commerce and customer experiences. As a full-service agency, we deliver consulting, design, development, support, and analytics services to brands, retailers, manufacturers, and organizations all over the world.

About Go Autonomous - goautonomous.io

Founded in Copenhagen in 2020, Go Autonomous is on a mission to redefine how B2B companies operate. By harnessing the power of AI to inject autonomy into commercial processes like order management, service handling, and analytics, Go Autonomous helps companies unlock productivity, reduce costs, and deliver seamless customer experiences at scale.

Contact

Renetta Korre

Snr. Content Writer

renetta.korre@vaimo.com

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