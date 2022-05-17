Vaginal Slings Market to Reach $3.3 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 12.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in the incidence of stress urinary incontinence and increase in the female geriatric population drive the growth of the global vaginal slings market.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Vaginal Slings Market by Type (Conventional Vaginal Slings, Advanced Vaginal Slings), by End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global vaginal slings industry was estimated at $1.1 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $3.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in the incidence of stress urinary incontinence and increase in the female geriatric population drive the growth of the global vaginal slings market. On the other hand, several post-operative complications of vaginal sling surgeries such as infections, pelvic pain, adhesions, dyspareunia, and vulvar or vaginal disfigurement after vaginal surgery and lack of awareness among women regarding the availability of vaginal slings are anticipated to impede the growth to some extent. However, initiatives taken by several government bodies for the improvement in healthcare infrastructure and surge in the number of gynecological and urological centers would create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic gave way to delayed surgical procedures, since the majority of hospitals and clinics were restructured to augment hospital capacities for patients diagnosed with the virus. This, in turn, led to decreased demand for vaginal slings, thus impacting the market negatively.

However, the market has already started recovering, and is expected to revive soon.

The conventional vaginal slings segment to maintain its lion's share-

On the basis of type, the conventional vaginal slings segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, generating nearly three-fifths of the global vaginal slings market. Growing utilization of biomaterials, autologous cells, and allogenic cells in the development of vaginal slings propels the growth of the segment. The advanced vaginal slings segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.0% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to increase in demand for novel vaginal slings to reduce vaginal pain and internal bleeding.

The hospitals segment to lead the trail-

On the basis of end user, the hospitals segment generated the highest share in 2020, holding nearly half of the global vaginal slings market. Large scale utilization of vaginal slings as well as increased preference of the geriatric population for surgical treatment of urinary incontinence in hospitals drive the segment growth. The others segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 to 2030.

North America to dominate by 2030-

On the basis of region, North America contributed to the major market share in terms of revenue 2020, holding around one-third of the global vaginal slings market, owing to early adoption of novel vaginal slings along with increase in prevalence of stress urinary incontinence among women in this province. The Asia-Pacific region, however, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.3% from 2021 to 2030, due to high population base, growing disposable incomes, and rise in awareness among patients about advanced urinary incontinence management.

Prominent market players-

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Coloplast

Cousin Biotech

Caldera Medical

Medtronic PLC

A.M.I. GmbH

Neomedic International

Promedon Group

Boston Scientific Corporation

Betatech Medical

