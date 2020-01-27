Vade Secure Continues to Expand in Europe and Strengthens Its Teams With the Arrival of Frédéric Braut as Senior Vice President EMEA

PARIS, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vade Secure, the global leader in predictive email defense, today announced the appointment of Frédéric Braut, Senior Vice President EMEA. A recognized leader in the IT ecosystem (infrastructure, network, security and cloud), Braut was previously Managing Director of Tech Data Advanced. Braut has held several management positions at Arrow ECS (CEO France and previously Director EMEA Cloud), Fortinet (Director EMEA & APAC Global Alliances), Websense and McAfee. Frédéric Braut completed a Master's degree in Finance at ASSAS Paris as well as an MBA in Finance and Marketing at the EDHEC Business School. His arrival reinforces Vade Secure's strategic positioning to address the European markets through its distributors' marketplaces and through the development of its MSP network.

Braut will bring his expertise from the channel, security and different SaaS models, having himself already participated in the construction of Arrowsphere, the first aggregator platform to serve partners and MSPs. "The arrival of Frédéric Braut," said Georges Lotigier, CEO, Vade Secure, "will enable us to accelerate our development and structure our growth in Europe."

2019: The year of recognition

The past year has been one of the richest and most intense for Vade Secure, but above all it has been one of recognition. "Since 2014, we have progressively established the Vade Secure brand in the US by appropriating its market codes and the business culture," said Georges Lotigier, CEO, Vade Secure. "In 2019, the time had come for us to accelerate our development through strategic partnerships, particularly in the United States, Japan and England, which opened the doors to an exceptional MSP network."

But the recognition of Vade Secure also came from its own country. Vade Secure was pleased to be selected for inclusion among the French government's NEXT40 program (the 40 technology companies, from all sectors, identified as having the highest potential for international development).

"Vade Secure is one of the few French technology gems that has taken the time to develop and mature its technologies, thanks to its cutting-edge R&D, by recruiting the top experts," said Frédéric Braut, Senior Vice President EMEA. "The foundations have been laid little by little, and today the company can boast of having maintained a strong European foothold, and of having a real lead in the email security market, which has already enabled it to attract international customers. Participating in such an acceleration project, oriented towards internationalizing and industrializing processes through a strategy of cloud service aggregation, is a real challenge. It is an honor to join a Next40 company and to be responsible for taking Vade Secure even higher in an extremely promising EMEA region, which I know well."

In 2020, Vade Secure continues its ascent toward new horizons

In parallel with this strong momentum in the United States and Asia, particularly in Japan, Vade Secure intends to take advantage of this recognition by continuing its progress on the other continents, while strengthening its development in the EMEA region.

