Vaccine Market Overview & Potential Growth Opportunities, 2011-2022 | Key Players Analyzed: Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Pfizer, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, & Bavarian Nordic | Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- World Vaccine Market is estimated to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. A vaccine is a biological product that provides active acquired immunity to a disease. Vaccine manufacturing is a complex process, wherein effect, safety, and consistency are the most important part for the manufacturers.

The factors that propel the growth of the Vaccine Market include increasing government and nongovernment funding for vaccine development, increasing occurrence of diseases, and growing investments by businesses. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including high cost of vaccine development.

Vaccine Market may be explored by technology, type, disease indications, route of administration, end users, applications, and geography. Vaccine Market may be explored by technology as Live Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, Inactivated and Subunit Vaccines, and Toxoid Vaccines. The "Conjugate Vaccines" segment led the Vaccine Market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022 due to rising investments by the government of emerging nations and increasing occurrence of infectious diseases.

Vaccine Market could be explored based on disease indications as Hepatitis, Influenza, DTP, Pneumococcal Disease, Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella), Rotavirus, Meningococcal Disease, Dengue, Varicella, Polio, and Other Disease Indications. The "Pneumococcal Disease" segment led the Vaccine Market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022 owing to growing government funds in pneumococcal vaccination programs and high occurrence of pneumococcal disease.

Vaccine Market could be explored based on type as Multivalent Vaccines, and Monovalent Vaccines. Vaccine Market could be classified on the basis of route of administration as Oral Administration, Intramuscular and Subcutaneous Administration, and Other Routes of Administration. Vaccine Market could be explored based on end users as Adults, and Pediatrics.

Vaccine Market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. North America accounted for the major share of the Vaccine Market Size in 2017 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. factors such as development of new vaccines and increasing funds by government administrations. In addition, North America is followed by Europe and expected to hold second major share in the forecast period owing to increasing government support and accessibility of funding and scheme capital funds for the growth of new vaccines.

The key players contributing to the robust growth of the Vaccine Market comprise GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Bavarian Nordic, Astellas Pharma, Inc., Serum Institute of India, CSL Limited, Emergent BioSolutions, Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Medimmune, Llc (A Subsidiary of AstraZeneca), Johnson & Johnson, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Panacea Biotech, Sanofi Pasteur Sa, and Protein Sciences Corporation. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

The report package World Vaccine Markets to 2022 offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation, and future outlook for vaccines in the world. Along with a global vaccines market report, the package includes country reports from the following countries:

Armenia, Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Bolivia, Bosnia Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malawi, Malaysia, Mexico, Moldova, Morocco, Nepal, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Tanzania, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay, Vietnam

The research includes historical data from 2011 to 2017 and forecasts until 2022.

Market Segmentation:

The market data is given for the following product segments:

Human vaccines

Veterinary vaccines

The reports help answer the following questions:

What is the size of the vaccine market in the world and in different countries?

How is the market split into different types of vaccines?

How are the overall market and different product types growing?

How is the market predicted to develop in the future?

The latest industry data included in the reports:

Demand for vaccines, 2011-2022

Vaccine market size by product type, 2011-2022

Growth rates of the overall market and different product segments, 2011-2022

Shares of different product segments of the overall market, 2011, 2017, and 2022

