V2 Cloud Unveils Enhanced Partner Program at the MSP Summit

V2 Cloud Invites Partners to Experience a New Era of Growth for MSPs and ISVs in the Cloud Computing Industry

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- V2 Cloud, a leader in fully managed cloud desktop, server, and application solutions for centralized, secure, and cost-efficient remote computing, today announced an enhanced partner program as a new way for MSPs and ISVs to take their businesses to new heights by ushering in a new era of growth for MSPs and ISVs alike. V2 Cloud sets the industry benchmark for VDI managed services and is uniquely able to augment MSPs services to ensure that they can earn more, worry less, and of course, grow their business.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new Partner Program, a testament to our commitment to fostering strong, collaborative relationships with our partners," said Geraldine McGill, Sales Director at V2 Cloud. "This program is meticulously designed to provide our partners with the tools, resources, and support they need to expand their offerings, accelerate their operations, and ultimately deliver exceptional value to their customers."

With over 13 years as a leading VDI innovator and with the recent launch of V2CloudCare, V2 Cloud offers new ways for MSPs to expand their cloud-based services, manage all customers easily and securely anytime, anywhere, and provide IT expertise to help MSPs and ISVs with limited or overburdened IT staff. With V2 Cloud's unique blend of AI and human expertise, MSPs and ISVs are fully supported and can easily extend their support rosters to 24/7 365.

This is a game changer for the managed services space. Details are available at booth 115 at the MSP Summit, the key gathering for managed services professionals.

V2 Cloud's Partner Program Philosophy

The V2 Cloud Partner Program is built on four core pillars:

Proven Technology and Performance

Customer-Centric Loyalty & Retention

Easy Deployment & Management, and

Dedicated Support and Enablement.

This strategic framework ensures partners have the resources and support needed to address critical IT challenges for their customers, including resource constraints, data security risks, and the need for enhanced cloud resilience through advanced security, cyber-defense, and disaster recovery capabilities.

Program benefits automatically scale as partners scale their success with us

The comprehensive partner program offers an extensive array of benefits structured across four distinct tiers: Select, Silver, Gold, and Platinum, fostering mutual success and empowering business growth for partners.

Highlight benefits available across all partner tiers include permission to use the V2 Cloud logo for marketing, an extensive library of case studies, technical documentation, white papers, sales collateral, dedicated expert technical support for seamless integrations, golden images for faster customer onboarding, the ability to white label V2 Cloud solutions, and unlimited subaccounts for simplified customer management and billing.

Silver and Gold Tier Benefits

Progressive benefits are unlocked as partners advance through the tiers. Just a few of these include access to V2 Cloud sales and marketing teams for joint opportunity development, health checks, featured placement in the Partner Locator Tool, comprehensive troubleshooting training, personalized workshops, a dedicated Sales Engineer, and event and content support.

Platinum Tier Benefits

The highest tier adds infrastructure optimization, early access to help shape future features, co-marketing activities, and a strategic partnership with senior V2 Cloud executives for high-level alignment, growth planning, and more.

The V2 Cloud Partner Program is designed to foster deep, impactful partnerships, ensuring partners are well-equipped to deliver superior cloud computing solutions and achieve sustained success.

Come see us at Booth 115 at the MSP Summit , visit v2cloud.com , or contact partners@v2cloud.com to learn more about the new V2 Cloud Partner Program.

