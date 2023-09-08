Uzum Market, the national e-commerce champion in Uzbekistan, is launching its own FMCG brand, Oila Tanlovi

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uzum Market, the leading e-commerce platform in Uzbekistan, has launched a line of FMCG products under its own brand, Oila Tanlovi ("Family Choice" in Uzbek). The product line offers the most popular items matching the needs of the customers, ranging from cleaning supplies to sauces and food products provided by best-in-class local and international manufacturers.

"The quality of the Oila Tanlovi's curated product offering is ensured by high-quality local and international suppliers. Over the last three months, food product sales on our platform have soared by 50% compared to the previous months, while the demand for household and personal care products during the same period has grown by 40%. Uzum Market has effectively transformed into a one-stop shopping solution for millions of our customers all over the country across various product categories. We continue to expand our product range in close collaboration with our entrepreneurial partners," says Ilshat Khametov, the CEO of Uzum Market. "In addition, it's our priority to provide local entrepreneurs with a new and efficient platform allowing them to focus on selling products nationwide while Uzum is taking care of naming promotion, etc."

Currently, Uzum Market offers more than 600,000 SKU's from local companies and entrepreneurs. In July, Uzum Market set a national record by delivering over 1 million orders throughout the country. By the end of the year, Uzum Market plans to expand its product range to more than 800,000 unique listings and its geographical coverage to over 75 cities across the country, including smaller towns and locations.

