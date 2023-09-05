Uzbekistan government holds International Conference on Food Security in Samarkand, on 7-8 September 2023

The agenda includes how the world can achieve the goal of "Zero Hunger", as well as the development of global and regional agri-food systems

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The government of Uzbekistan is hosting an International Conference on Food Security on Thursday 7 and Friday 8 September, with technical assistance from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

Initiated by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the event will be attended by ministers and diplomats from more than 30 countries, as well as representatives of international organizations, financial institutions and scientific organizations.

The participants will include:

Dr Qu Dongyu, Director-General of FAO

Khusrav Noziri, Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization

Shri Janesh Kain , Deputy General Secretary of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Jamshid Khodjayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan

Aziz Voitov, Uzbekistan's Minister of Agriculture, said:

"Today, the whole world is facing the problems of land degradation and water scarcity, a pandemic and an unstable geopolitical situation. Against the background of these challenges, the issue of food security is becoming more acute."

Viorel Gutu, FAO Sub-regional Coordinator for Central Asia, said:

"The upcoming conference will contribute to the further development of cooperation between FAO and Uzbekistan. It will also serve as a good platform to discuss challenges and solutions for the development of global agri-food systems, in particular across Central Asia, as well as within landlocked countries."

The conference will take place at the Silk Road Samarkand complex.

It will analyze the measures being taken to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 2, Zero Hunger. The goal's targets include achieving universal access to safe and nutritious food and ending all forms of malnutrition by 2030.

For more information about the conference, visit https://icfs.agro.uz/.

