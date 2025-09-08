UWA: Audio Vivid moves further into the world's leading professional workflows with Avid at IBC 2025

At the Avid booth, technical experts will demonstrate how Pro Tools supports the Audio Vivid format, giving visitors a first-hand look at the new workflow, while the official release of Audio Vivid within Pro Tools will be coming soon.

UWA will also feature exclusive demonstrations at its booth (3C.48), including an Audio & HDR Vivid immersive room, illustrating how these open and interoperable standards can transform professional audio and video workflows. On September 13, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM, UWA will host a "Happy Hour event", featuring the premiere of a demo video showcasing the Audio Vivid SDK integration with Avid, along with the latest progress of the Vivid ecosystem.

"The successful integration of Audio Vivid into the Pro Tools ecosystem marks an important milestone in advancing immersive audio technology from standard-setting to deep industry adoption. Through this in-depth collaboration with Avid, open technical architecture is combined with top-tier professional performance, setting a new global benchmark for immersive audio workflows. At the same time, it opens a vital channel for Audio Vivid to establish its global market presence and connect with the international professional creation ecosystem, further driving the global audio industry toward a higher level of immersive experience," said Vincent Zhang, General Secretary, UWA.

"Bringing Audio Vivid into Pro Tools via our immersive SDK reflects Avid's commitment to open standards and innovation. This integration enables native support for object-based spatial audio workflows, giving professionals powerful new tools for immersive production," said Chris Winsor, Director of Product Management at Avid.

