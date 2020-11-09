UV Stabilizers Market worth $1.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "UV Stabilizers Market by Type (HALS,UV Absorbers, Quenchers), Application (Automotive, Packaging, Agriculture, Building & Construction, Adhesives & Sealants, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the UV Stabilizers Market size is expected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2020 to USD 1.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=122183376

Browse in-depth TOC on "UV Stabilizers Market"

133 – Tables

53 – Figures

174 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/uv-stabilizer-market-122183376.html

UV stabilizers are used in various industries, such as Packaging, Automotive, Agriculture, Building & Construction others. In the UV stabilizers market, the packaging is the key end-use application owing to the wide use in various end-use industries.

The Packaging application is expected to register the highest CAGR in the global UV Stabilizers market during the forecast period.

The packaging application will continue to lead the UV Stabilizers market. The key driver for the growth of UV stabilizers in this application segment are the increasing disposable income, changing consumer lifestyles, increased use of high-performance thermoplastics, polyurethanes, polymers, and growing pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries in countries such as China, India, Japan, the U.S., and Germany, among others.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=122183376

APAC is expected to hold the largest market share in the global UV Stabilizers market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the UV stabilizers market in 2020. Factors such as the rapidly increasing consumption of UV Stabilizers in plastic, packaging, automotive industries in countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea have led to an increased demand for UV stabilizers in the Asia Pacific region.

BASF SE (Germany), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Solvay (U.S.), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), and Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd. (South Korea) are the leading UV stabilizers manufacturers globally.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=122183376

Browse Adjacent Markets: Chemical Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

1. UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market

By Composition (Oligomers, Monomers, Photoinitiators, Additives),

Chemistry (Non-Acrylated Oligoamines, Acrylates), Application, Technology and Region-Global Forecast To 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/uv-curable-resins-market-1324.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/uv-stabilizer-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/uv-stabilizer.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets