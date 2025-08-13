UV LED Market worth $2.16 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The UV LED market is expected to be valued at USD 1.23 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.16 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The main factors contributing to the growth of the UV LED market are the increasing demand for energy-efficient, compact, and mercury-free lighting solutions across industrial, healthcare, and consumer applications. Due to heightened hygiene awareness, UV LEDs are widely adopted for disinfection, purification, and sterilization. These systems address environmental and safety concerns by replacing traditional mercury-based lamps and offering a longer lifespan and lower power consumption. Moreover, the global push toward sustainability and stricter environmental regulations encourages industries to adopt UV LED technologies, as they support safer, cleaner, and more eco-friendly operations.

UV LED Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 1.23 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 2.16 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% Market Size Available for 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By technology, power output, application, end user, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Limited thermal tolerance and reliability issues in high-density UV LED arrays Key Market Opportunities Increased use in robotic and autonomous disinfection systems Key Market Drivers Regulatory push and environmental bans accelerating shift to mercury-free UV disinfection solutions



By technology, the UV-C segment is expected to account for the largest share of the UV LED market in 2030.

The UV-C segment is projected to account for the largest share of the UV LED market during the forecast period. The adoption of UV-C LEDs is accelerating due to their proven effectiveness in disinfection and sterilization, especially in healthcare, water treatment, air purification, and surface sanitation applications. Their ability to inactivate bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens without chemicals has made them highly valuable in the post-pandemic era, where hygiene and public health standards have become more stringent. UV-C LEDs are compact, mercury-free, and capable of instant on/off functionality, offering safer and more flexible integration into portable and smart devices.

By application, the disinfection segment is projected to secure the largest share of the UV LED market in 2030.

The disinfection segment is expected to account for the largest share of the UV LED market in 2030. The adoption of UV LEDs in disinfection applications is growing rapidly due to their ability to provide effective, chemical-free sterilization of air, water, and surfaces across healthcare, residential, and commercial settings. Their compact size, instant-on capability, and low heat emission allow seamless integration into various devices, from handheld sanitizers to HVAC systems and water purifiers.

By Region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the UV LED market in 2030.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest UV LED industry share in 2030. The adoption of UV LEDs in the Asia Pacific region is being driven by rapid industrial growth, increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, and rising demand for water and air purification solutions. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India actively promote energy-efficient technologies through favorable regulations and subsidy programs, accelerating the shift from mercury-based lighting to UV LED systems. Growing urbanization, industrial automation, and government initiatives focused on clean energy and environmental safety continue to reinforce the region's position as a major growth hub for UV LED technologies.

The key companies in the UV LED companies include Seoul Viosys Co., Ltd. (South Korea), NICHIA CORPORATION (Japan), STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD. (Japan), ams-OSRAM AG (Austria), Crystal IS, Inc., EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. (Taiwan), LITE-ON Technology, Inc. (Taiwan), Broadcom (US), Bolb Inc. (US), and Luminus, Inc. (US).

