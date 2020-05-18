UV Infection Control Devices Market to Reach $524.8 Mn, Globally, by 2027 at 6.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in government focus on infection control programs, increase in the prevalence of hospital-acquired infections, and rise in adoption of technologically advanced UV equipment fuel the growth of the global UV infection control devices market

PORTLAND, Oregon, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, "UV Infection Control Devices Market by Type (Mobile, Stationary, Other Types), End User (Hospital, Clinics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2026–2026." According to the report, the global UV infection control devices industry was pegged at $317.4 million in 2018, and is expected to hit $524.8 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in government focus on infection control programs, increase in the prevalence of hospital-acquired infections, and rise in adoption of technology advanced UV equipment fuel the growth of the global UV infection control market. On the other hand, high cost of UV infection control devices and stringent government regulation restrain the growth to some extent. However, high growth prospects in emerging markets is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The mobile segment to lead the trail by 2027-

Based on type, the mobile segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the global UV infection control market share in 2018. The segment is expected to rule the roost till 2026. In addition, the same segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.3% throughout the forecast period. This is attributable to surge in the prevalence of hospital-acquired infections across the globe and benefits associated with mobile UV infection control devices.

The end user segment to dominate during the estimated period-

Based on end user, the hospital segment held the major share in 2018, generating nearly half of the global UV infection control market. The segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the study period. This is attributed to the fact that hospitals receive different types of patients that require surgeries, which leads to increase the adoption of UV infection control devices and therefore drives the growth of the segment.

North America to retain its dominance in terms of revenue-

Based on geography, North America accounted for more than two-fifths of the global UV infection control market revenue in 2026, and is projected to maintain the lion's share from 2019 to 2026. The region is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in the number of cases of HAIs and presence of key players lead to easy availability of these devices in this region. On the other hand, the region across Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to the improvements in health standards, surge in disposable incomes, and advancements in technology for the development of new UV infection control devices in this region.

Frontrunners in the industry-

CVS Health Corporation

DocMorris

Express Scripts Holding Company

Giant Eagle Inc.

Optum Rx Inc.

Rowlands Pharmacy

The Kroger Co.

Walgreen Co.

Walmart Stores Inc.

Apollo Pharmacy.

