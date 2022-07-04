UV Disinfection Market Size is About USD 1900 Million and the CAGR will be 12% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global UV Disinfection Market is Segmented by Type (Low Pressure UV Disinfection, Low Pressure Amalgam UV Disinfection, Medium Pressure UV Disinfection), by Application (Secondary Water Supply, Municipal Drinking Water Treatment, Municipal Wastewater Treatment, Industrial Wastewater Treatment, Industrial Clean Water Treatment, Ballast Water Treatment, Aquaculture Water Treatment).

The Global UV Disinfection Market size is about USD 1900 Million and the CAGR will be 12% in the next few years.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of the UV Disinfection Market

The growing adoption of UV technologies in municipal wastewater treatment and rising concerns regarding safe drinking water will fuel the growth of the market.

The widespread usage of ballast wastewater treatment in the shipping industry will drive the growth of the UV disinfection market during the forecast period.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GLOBAL UV DISINFECTION MARKET

The increasing consumer awareness regarding environmental issues has forced manufacturers to transition to green technologies for curbing pollution and wastewater treatment. UV rapidly inactivates microorganisms within a few seconds without releasing any harmful byproducts to the environment. There is no requirement for additional chlorine contact chambers thereby decreasing installation costs. Other cost-effective features include lower equipment costs, lesser power consumption, no moving parts, and a simple maintenance process. The chemical approach to municipal wastewater treatment is avoided leading to less carbon footprint. These factors will boost the growth of the UV disinfection market during the forecast period.

UV disinfection is highly beneficial for drinking water treatment. Inducing chlorine purification not only destroys the harmful bacteria but also changes the taste, smell, and PH level of the water. Whereas in UV purification pre-treated water enters the stainless steel chamber where the microbes are exposed to UV rays which alter their DNA thereby rendering them useless. Now the water is completely safe for drinking, bathing, and food production with no change in taste or odor. This will drive the growth of the UV disinfection market in the coming years.

Ballast water provides stability to the ship. Due to strict regulations and the need for preserving the ecological equilibrium vessel operators need to regularly sterilize the ballast tanks. Bacteria, aquatic invertebrates, plankton, fish larvae, and pathogens degrade foreign ecosystems when released through the ballast tanks of ships. UV rays purify the water in the tanks and is an eco-friendly treatment method. This is expected to surge the growth of the global UV disinfection market in the upcoming years.

Furthermore, the preference for UV disinfection is high which will push the UV disinfection market forward during the forecast period. It eliminates the use of chemicals. UV light can attack harmful parasites like Cryptosporidium or giardia which are resistant to chemical disinfection.

However, UV rays are only effective against microorganisms. They do not react against other contaminants like heavy metals, chlorine, and artificial substances like petrochemicals. The purification is successful only in clear water and is not suitable for emergency or survival needs when there is no electricity. These factors will deter the growth prospects of the UV disinfection market during the forecast period.

UV DISINFECTION MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on application, Municipal wastewater treatment is expected to dominate with 28% in the UV disinfection market share during the forecast period.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific segment will grow the highest in the UV disinfection market share due to the rapid use of UV technology in emerging economies like India, China, and Japan. Also, a huge number of manufacturers are coming up with innovative product launches.

Key Companies

Xylem

TrojanUV

Halma

Calgon Carbon

Ultraviolet

Evoqua

Advanced UV

American Ultraviolet

Atlantium

UV-Technik

Lumalier

Ceasa

LIT UV

Ozonia

Alfaa UV

UV Pure

Ultraaqua

Austuv

Aqualine II Water Systems.

Sita

Hitech Ultraviolet

