UV Disinfection Equipment Market Worth $5.3 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "UV Disinfection Equipment Market by Component (UV Lamps, Quartz Sleeves), Power Rating (Medium, High), Application (Water and Wastewater Disinfection, Process Water Disinfection), End-User (Residential, Municipal), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the UV Disinfection Equipment Market size is projected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2020 to USD 5.3 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2020 to 2025. Key factors fueling the growth of this market include increasing demand for UV disinfection equipment due to the threat of infectious diseases, and long life and lower power consumption of LED-based UV disinfection equipment.

"The reactor chambers segment led the UV disinfection equipment market in 2019."

In 2019, reactor chambers held the largest market share among components. The primary factor contributing to the dominance of this component is the price of reactor chambers. These components have a high cost due to their robustness and durability. Owing to this, reactor chambers can sustain for years without any leakage.

"Medium-power UV disinfection equipment projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period."

The market for medium-power UV disinfection equipment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The primary factor contributing to this growth is the increasing adoption of UV LED-based disinfection equipment. UV LEDs offer a longer life compared with mercury-based UV lamps and are more robust and have lower power consumption. Owing to these capabilities, UV LEDs are being deployed in UV disinfection equipment that can treat the same amount of water as mercury-based high-power UV disinfection equipment with lower power consumption.

"The UV disinfection equipment market in Asia Pacific (APAC) projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period."

The UV disinfection equipment industry in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to ongoing projects such as the Clean Ganga Project, which is worth around USD 1 billion. Moreover, the high adoption rate of UV technology in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India, along with the increasing number of startups in the UV technology market in these countries, drives the UV disinfection equipment market in the region.

Xylem Inc. (US), Trojan Technologies (Canada), Halma plc (UK), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation (US), Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (US), Advanced UV, Inc. (US), American Ultraviolet (US), Atlantium Technologies Ltd. (Israel), Hoenle AG (Germany), and Lumalier Corporation (US), UVO3 Ltd (UK), LIT Company (Germany), Ozonia (US), Alfaa UV (India), UV Pure (Canada), ULTRAAQUA (Denmark), Australian Ultra Violet Services Pty. Ltd. (Australia), Aqualine II Water Systems (US), S.I.T.A. SLR, (Italy), Hitech Ultraviolet Pvt. Ltd. (India), Typhon Treatment Systems Ltd. (UK), Aquatic Solutions (India), Integrated Aqua Systems, Inc. (US), Aquanetto Group GmbH (Switzerland), and Nectar Solutions (India) are the key players in the global UV disinfection equipment market. These players are increasingly undertaking strategies such as partnerships, contracts, acquisitions, product launches, and expansions to increase their share in the market.

