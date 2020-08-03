UV-C Robot Market to Reach USD 1.46 Billion by 2027 | Reports And Data

- The growing prevalence of infectious diseases and increasing awareness of sanitation among consumers is driving the demand of the market

- Market Size – USD 171.8 Million in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 32.0%, Market Trends – Increasing prevalence of COVID-19

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global UV-C Robot Market is forecast to reach USD 1.46 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. UV-C robots are autonomous robots that emit ample energy to shred the RNA or DNA of microorganisms. They have emerged as a powerful tool amidst the coronavirus pandemic, where physical distancing among people is crucial. Even though most countries have declared themselves free of the virus, there is a huge risk of the second wave among asymptotic patients.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3376

These robots were initially developed to sanitize hospitals where the risk of infection is greater, but with a rise in infectious viruses, multiple sectors are using these hospitals to sanitize their environment. According to WHO, infectious diseases account for the death of more than 17 million people every year. Approximately 50,000 male and female populations die every day, owing to infectious diseases. Several nations are facing huge losses in terms of lost income (in foreign currency) from tourism and food trade due to epidemics of plague, and cholera, among others. All these factors are causative of the rising demand for UV-C robots.

The COVID-19 impact:

With the outbreak of the coronavirus, the WHO encourages people to take more aggressive steps to prevent the widespread of the virus, especially in hospitals or places where the infected patients are being treated. The UVD-Robots developed by Blue Ocean Robotics operate autonomously and move around COVID-19 patients' operating theatres and rooms, covering crucial surfaces with the virus and bacteria-killing UV light. The market has witnessed a high demand during the epidemic and is anticipated to grow in the coming years due to the growth in automation and high adoption of robotics.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below:

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/uv-c-robot-market

Further key findings from the report suggest

The software segment held a significant share in the market owing to the demand for sophisticated software required in the robotics. It is a set of complicated codes that make the UV-C robots functional. Several frameworks and software have been proposed to make the programming of these products easier.

Surface disinfection is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. Infections acquired in hospitals and healthcare places are a significant cause of avertible death across the globe. The physical environment plays a crucial role in the transmission of disease, and novel technologies are being presented into healthcare facilities to decrease the environmental route of transmission of disease. Ultraviolet surface disinfection is considered to be one of the new technologies with substantial potential.

Portable robotics witness high demand as these products can move around from room to room to sanitize and can guide itself around the organization without help. They have self-direction sensors, and they also help in eliminating HAIs or hospital-acquired diseases by limiting physical contact.

Hospitals in the commercial sector are the major end-users of the market. With the rise in infection and an increasing incidence of diseases, most of the hospitals are adopting UV-C robots to sanitize their surroundings and surfaces.

North America has the highest adoption rate in the market. This is due to the availability of advanced technology and the financial ability of the institutions to deploy and maintain expensive robots. Moreover, the presence of key market players in the region is also an encouraging market driver.

has the highest adoption rate in the market. This is due to the availability of advanced technology and the financial ability of the institutions to deploy and maintain expensive robots. Moreover, the presence of key market players in the region is also an encouraging market driver. Key participants include Finsen Technologies, OTSAW, RobotLab, UVD Robots, Omron, Blue Ocean Robotics, Hipac, Skytron, Xenex Disinfection Services LLC, and Tru-D SmartUVC, among others.

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3376

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global UV-C Robot Market on the basis of component, type, end-users, application, distribution channel, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Hardware

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Stationary

Portable

End-users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Air

Surface

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K



France



Benelux



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of MEA

Browse more similar reports on Robotics category by Reports And Data

Agricultural Robots Market By Offerings (Hardware, Software, Services), By Type (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Milking Robots, Driverless Tractors, Automated Harvesting Systems, Other Robots), And By Farm, By Farming, By Application, Forecasts To 2027

Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market

By Type (Liquid Ring Compressors, Centrifugal Compressors and Others), By Application (Energy and Power, Manufacturing, Healthcare), And Region- Global Forecasts To 2027

Vision Guided Robotics Software Market Analysis, By Robot Type (Fixed and Mobile), By Technology (2d Vision, 3D Vision), By Application (Navigation, Assembly), By Verticals (Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace) By Region, Forecasts to 2026

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1009077/Reports_And_Data_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Reports And Data