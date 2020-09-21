UV Adhesives Reaping Profits through Increased Demand from End Users, Global UV Adhesives Market to Reach ~US$ 900 Mn by 2030: TMR

- Properties of UV adhesives such as corrosion-resistance, solubility, strength, and others may bring exceptional growth prospects for the global UV adhesives market across the assessment period of 2020-2030

- The global UV adhesives market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of ~8 percent during the forecast period of 2020-2030

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Escalating urbanization trends across the globe are leading to a boom in the construction sector. This aspect may bring tremendous growth prospects for the UV adhesives market during the assessment period of 2020-2030. The increasing demand for UV adhesives across the flexible packaging sector is also laying a red carpet of growth. Innovations in the medical sector may also sow the seeds of growth.

According to the TMR (Transparency Market Research) analysts, the global UV adhesives market is extrapolated to record a CAGR of ~8 percent through the forecast period of 2020-2030. The global UV adhesives market is expected to reach a valuation of ~US$ 900 mn by the end of the forecast period.

The recent developments regarding the use of UV adhesives in the healthcare sector look promising in terms of imparting exponential growth for the UV adhesives market. The electronics sector further contributes substantially to the growth of the UV adhesives market. Various government initiatives like 'Digital India' are helping to escalate the production of electronics, eventually serving as a growth accelerator for the UV adhesives market.

UV Adhesives Market: Transparency Expert Diagnosis

The analysts at TMR attribute the growth of the UV adhesives market to the technological advancements taking place for long. Advancements like nanotechnology have enabled extensive development according to the analysts.

The analysts also highlight the growth threats surrounding the UV adhesives market. A short lull in growth is expected to be observed due to the COVID-19 outbreak according to the analysts at TMR. The analysts at Transparency Market Research expect Asia Pacific to serve as a promising region during the forecast period of 2020-2030 due to modernization and infrastructure development.

UV Adhesives Market: Major Findings

The acrylate resin segment acquired a major share in 2019 and is estimated to continue the same from 2020 to 2030

The transportation segment comprised more than 25 percent in 2019

The building and construction segment is projected to witness growth at a rapid rate

Asia Pacific dominated the regional landscape of the UV adhesives market in 2019 and expects to continue the same during the forecast period

UV Adhesives Market: Growth Propellers

The properties of UV adhesives make it one of the best options for many end-users, thus increasing its global demand.

Expansion of production facilities due to rising demand is giving shape to the growth of the UV adhesives market

The heightening demand for eco-friendly adhesives is bringing extensive growth for the UV adhesives market

The utilization of UV adhesives as sealing agents to avoid oxidation and corrosion may serve as a prominent growth aspect for the UV adhesives market

How is Electronics Industry Imparting Growth to UV Adhesives Market?

The electronics industry is witnessing tremendous development over the years mainly due to the popularity of items like smartphones, televisions, and others among a large populace. The rising disposable income of individuals in developing and densely-populated countries is also letting the electronics industry to take leaps of success. This aspect is estimated to bring expansive growth for the UV adhesives market.

The production of electronic equipment increased by 2.6 percent and 0.4 percent respectively in Japan in 2018 compared to the previous year. These statistics shed light on the heightening revenue of the electronics industry and also the rising demand for UV adhesives.

Global UV Adhesives Market: Segmentation

By Resin

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Acrylate

Silicone

Others (including Cyanoacrylate)

By End-Use

Transportation

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Medical

Industrial Assembly

Others (including Personal Care)

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

Europe

