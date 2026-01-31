Uttar Pradesh's Global Outreach: Building Direct International Partnerships for Growth and Sustainability

LUCKNOW, India, Jan. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Uttar Pradesh is expanding its international engagement through a series of direct partnerships with global economies, focusing on clean energy, advanced manufacturing, skilling, urban services, and digital infrastructure. The state's approach centres on sector-specific collaboration aligned with its development priorities, positioning it as an emerging player in subnational economic diplomacy.

A high-level Japanese delegation led by Mr Junichi Ishidera, Vice Governor of Japan’s Yamanashi Prefecture, met CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow (PRNewsfoto/Uttar Pradesh Government)

This strategy was reflected on Wednesday during a courtesy call in Lucknow between Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and an eight-member high-level delegation from Japan's Yamanashi Prefecture, led by Vice Governor Junichi Ishidera. The meeting reviewed progress under the Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2024 between the Government of Uttar Pradesh and Yamanashi Prefecture, with discussions focusing on clean energy, green hydrogen, innovation, and capacity building.

Welcoming the delegation, the Chief Minister underlined the importance of the India–Japan partnership, highlighting cooperation in sustainable development and industrial technology. He shared updates on Uttar Pradesh's green hydrogen roadmap, including the establishment of Centres of Excellence to support research, innovation, and skill development.

The Uttar Pradesh Green Hydrogen Policy 2024 was also outlined, with the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) designated as the nodal agency for implementation.

The delegation was informed about effective implementation of the MoU signed for green hydrogen project in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority region. Japanese representatives acknowledged the progress made by the state in clean energy and expressed interest in further collaboration.

Alongside Japan, Uttar Pradesh has been engaging with several other countries to advance sector-led partnerships. With the United Kingdom, the state is working on education, skilling, urban services, and heritage tourism. Germany is collaborating on manufacturing excellence, skill development, and industrial standards, while the Netherlands is supporting initiatives in water management and urban resilience. South Korea is partnering with the state to strengthen electronics and advanced manufacturing hubs.

The state's global outreach received further momentum at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where Uttar Pradesh signed a USD 25-billion Memorandum of Understanding with AM Green, among the largest single MoUs signed by an Indian state. The agreement includes the development of a 1-gigawatt AI hyperscale data centre, aimed at positioning Uttar Pradesh as a key node in the global digital infrastructure landscape.

Uttar Pradesh Government officials said the State is working through specialised agencies and industrial development authorities, with a focus on translating international cooperation into on-ground outcomes across sectors.

