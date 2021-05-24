Utilization of Tiny Packaging due to Ease-of-use, Growing Concerns of Waste Reduction will Paint Strokes of Growth in Monodose Packs Market, Opines TMR

- The monodose packs market will gain extensive growth on the back of the heightening demand for cosmetics and personal care products and the rising need for waste reduction

- The global monodose packs market is expected to register a CAGR of 14.9% for rigid packaging products such as vials and ampoules during 2021-2029.

The use of monodose packs across a large number of applications such as pharmaceuticals, home care, cosmetics, industrial, toiletries, personal care, and others will bring extensive growth opportunities for the monodose packs market during the forecast period of 2021-2029. Monodose packs are bringing a revolution across varied applications as they help in decreasing waste. The use of monodose packs instead of containers and bottles may bring extensive growth prospects.

Monodose packs are also known as single-dose packs. They are small in size and are easily transportable. They are prominently used in the storage of highly active drugs and advanced drug delivery systems. The benefits attached to monodose packs will serve as good growth generators for the monodose packs market. The smart and active packaging solutions that monodose packs provide help in solving healthcare packaging problems. All these aspects bring multiple growth opportunities for the monodose packs market.

The analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) have conducted deep research and expect the monodose packs market to record CAGR of 8.2% for flexible packaging products such as sachets & blister packs during 2021-2029. The use of monodose packs in the pharmaceutical industry will generate promising revenues for the players in the monodose packs market.

The expanding utilization of monodose packs across a large number of applications will bring promising growth opportunities during the forecast period of 2021-2029. The widening use of tiny packaged products such as stick packs, blister packs, sachets, and others will bring tremendous growth opportunities for the monodose packs market. Furthermore, waste reduction initiatives by various firms and organizations will also bode well for the growth of the monodose packs market.

Key Findings of the Report

Customized Monodose Packs to Turn the Tables of Growth

The players in the monodose packs market are always involved in producing customized packs for different manufacturers according to their requirements. The players offer customization with robust reusability and seal. Thus, all these aspects bring vital growth opportunities for the monodose packs market.

Instant Drink Mixes to Drive the Growth of the Monodose Packs Market

The overwhelming popularity of instant drink mixes among the global populace will bring promising growth for the monodose packs market. The hectic schedule of many individuals does not provide them time for making healthy drinks from scratch. These instant mixes provide the required nutrition and energy to the individuals in a short time. Thus, the demand for monodose packs has increased extensively. All these factors will serve as vital growth boosters for the monodose packs market.

COVID-19 Impact

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the growth of the monodose packs market to a considerable extent. The enforcement of strict lockdowns on the back of the rapid COVID-19 transmission levels led to the shutting down of manufacturing units and production facilities. These factors had a large impact on the growth of the monodose packs market as the production and demand for the packs decreased to a substantial extent. However, the relaxations in the lockdown restrictions will help the monodose packs market to gain lost growth.

Monodose Packs Market: Key Players

Some well-entrenched players in the monodose packs market are:

Huhtamaki Flexible Packaging

Klockner Pentaplast Group

AptarGroup, Inc.

Hindustan National Glass & Industries Limited

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Montebello Packaging Inc.

