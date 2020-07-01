Utility Cloud 2020 | 15-17 September, Virtual Conference | Smart Grid Cloud Implementation Leaders and Specialists Gather on the Swapcard Platform for 3 Days of Case-study Insights, Technology Innovation Reviews, and High-precision Networking with the Cream of the Utility Cloud Community

LONDON, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent research carried out by Smart Grid Forums indicates that European utilities are currently at the point of adopting cloud computing on a larger scale. Releasing them from the burdens of day to day technology management, cloud solutions open up their time to focus on more complex OT processes and priorities. And with a variety of cloud architectures and integration options now possible, the benefits of cloud adoption are finally outweighing their risks.

But to ensure the successful adoption of cloud within the smart grid, digital transformation, IT architecture, and business process leaders must be on the same page and working in unison on their adoption. They must agree the optimal system architecture, determine the right migration path, build in appropriate security and reliability levels, and guarantee implementation without disruption.

It is with this in mind that the inaugural Utility Cloud 2020 virtual conference has been launched. With 3 full days of utility cloud case-study presentations, technology innovation reviews, and high-precision networking opportunities via the Swapcard virtual event platform, this virtual conference provides the in-depth guidance and peer-to-peer networking that utilities need, to take their cloud implementations to the next level.

Discussion themes include:

Cloud Sustainability – switching the organizational attitude towards Cloud as a future-based concept to deliver physical IT infrastructures and to speed up digitalisation

– switching the organizational attitude towards Cloud as a future-based concept to deliver physical IT infrastructures and to speed up digitalisation Designing and Implementing Hybrid Cloud Solutions – tailoring off the shelf solutions to utility requirements to better support a fast evolving and complex utility landscape

– tailoring off the shelf solutions to utility requirements to better support a fast evolving and complex utility landscape Cloud Integration – shaping your cloud operations and enterprise architecture to seamlessly integrate with traditional generation and distribution networks and DERs

– shaping your cloud operations and enterprise architecture to seamlessly integrate with traditional generation and distribution networks and DERs Evaluating SaaS, IaaS & PaaS Solutions – assessing the capabilities of market solutions to determine the best fit for your organisation's specific requirements

– assessing the capabilities of market solutions to determine the best fit for your organisation's specific requirements Data Management – designing and implementing an end-to-end data management strategy to support the ongoing digitalisation of grid assets and operations

– designing and implementing an end-to-end data management strategy to support the ongoing digitalisation of grid assets and operations Achieving Cloud Migration without Disruption – achieving complete migration of utility processes into the cloud with no disruption to day to day grid operations

Speakers include:

Fazila Ahmed , Deputy Director for Information Systems – EDP

, Deputy Director for Information Systems – Nuno Medeiros , Head of OT Cyber Security – EDP

, Head of OT Cyber Security – Rainer Bachmann , Head of Platforms and Operations - E.ON

, Head of Platforms and Operations - Olli Aaltonen , Special Advisor, Intelligent Process Automation & IoT – Fingrid

, Special Advisor, Intelligent Process Automation & IoT – Mikael Söderström , Senior Lead Solution Design - Vattenfall AB

, Senior Lead Solution Design - Georg Rute , Head of Smart Grid Unit – Elering

, Head of Smart Grid Unit – Sandra Ranig , Senior Cyber Security Architect – Innogy

, Senior Cyber Security Architect – James Redden , Cloud Lead Architect – RWE

, Cloud Lead Architect – Ralfe Poisson , Solutions architect – Alpiq

, Solutions architect – Nedim Dedić , Lead Enterprise Architect - Salzburg AG

, Lead Enterprise Architect - Jouni Pylvänäinen , Managing Director - Kymenlaakson Sähköverkko Oy

, Managing Director - Antonio Bruno , Head of IT Architecture – Alpiq

, Head of IT Architecture – Miguel Gaspar Silva , VP, Global Head IBU Utilities – SAP

, VP, Global Head IBU Utilities – Matthias Farwick , CEO – Txture

, CEO – Professor Omer Rana , Professor of Performance Engineering - University of Cardiff

, Professor of Performance Engineering - Professor Ashiq Anjum , Professor of Distributed Systems - University of Leicester

, Professor of Distributed Systems - Wolfgang Tichy , Partner - Schoenherr

Event dates and location:

Conference: 15-17 September 2020

Location: Swapcard Virtual Event Platform

Smart Grid Forums is an independent conference producer specialised in the smart grid sector. We work hand in hand with engineering professionals to create innovative event concepts and high-quality programmes that inform technical decision makers and enable them to deliver exceptional results.



Our approach is entirely market led. We stay exceptionally close to industry developments. Through our regular, rigorous and unbiased process of depth research with TSOs, DSOs, power generators, engineering consultancies, and technology innovators, we stay one step ahead of industry developments and provide live events that act as a catalyst for new ideas, new directions, and new approaches to achieving future energy security.

For more information:

Visit: https://www.smartgrid-forums.com/UCL20PRWEBPR

Tel: +44-(0)-20-8057-1700

Email: registration@smartgrid-forums.com

