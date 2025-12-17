UTI Investments Partners with FTSE Russell to Transition its Sovereign Bond ETF Benchmark

LONDON and PARIS, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UTI Investments announced that its Sovereign Bond ETF (Bloomberg Ticker: UIGB NA Equity) has transitioned its benchmark from Nifty India Government Fully Accessible Route (FAR) Select 7 Bonds Index (USD) to the FTSE Indian Government Bond FAR Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CFIIFARU). The change is part of UTI Investments' collaboration with FTSE Russell, the global index provider, to enhance visibility and align with globally recognized benchmarks.

The ETF will continue to provide investors access to Indian government bonds, while now reflecting the performance of the FTSE Indian Government Bond FAR Index, a transparent, rules-based index widely followed by international investors. The FTSE index offers broader yield-curve exposure, covering short- to long-dated maturities, providing a more balanced and diversified portfolio profile, improving stability across interest-rate cycles, and reducing concentration risk while more accurately reflecting the Indian sovereign bond market.

Indian government bonds have been included in major Emerging Markets Government Bond Indexes—starting with JPMorgan and Bloomberg in 2024/2025 and in the FTSE Emerging Markets Government Bond Index (EMGBI) in September 2025. This inclusion reflects the continued development and growing accessibility of India's bond market to global investors. With a projected 9.35% weight in EMGBI, Indian bonds are poised to play a significant role in global emerging market debt portfolios.

Why Indian Government Bonds Now

Indian government bonds offer higher yields compared to many developed and emerging market peers, while also providing diversification benefits due to their relatively low correlation with US Treasuries and other global fixed income markets. Supported by strong FX reserves of over USD 650 billion, India is well placed to manage external shocks. The recent S&P sovereign credit rating upgrade to BBB, the first since 2007, further underscores India's ability to sustain growth, control inflation, and maintain fiscal discipline—adding a strong tailwind for global investor interest.

Scott Harman, Head of Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities (FICC), at FTSE Russell, an LSEG business, said:

"We are pleased to collaborate with UTI Investment as it adopts the FTSE Indian Government Bond FAR Index for its Sovereign Bond ETF. This reflects the growing global interest in India's fixed income markets and underscores our commitment to providing transparent, rules-based benchmarks that enable investor access to emerging market opportunities. As Indian government bonds gain prominence in global indices, we look forward to strengthening our partnership to foster investor engagement and capital flows into India."

About UTI Investments

UTI Investments is the global arm of UTI Asset Management Company (UTI AMC), India's oldest asset manager. Headquartered in Singapore, UTI Investments provides investors worldwide with access to India's equity and fixed income markets through a range of innovative and transparent investment solutions.

This document is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should consider their investment objectives, risks, and consult with their advisors before making any investment decision. UTI International is the legal name under which UTI Investments operates.

For important legal information and disclaimers, please visit: https://utifunds.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/Important-Legal-Information.pdf