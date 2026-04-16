NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Utexo, the Bitcoin-native execution and settlement layer for stablecoin payments, today announced a collaboration with x402 to bring USDT compatibility to the x402 payment protocol and support real-time, agent-to-agent transactions with settlement speeds as fast as 50 milliseconds.

Utexo and x402 Enable USDT Payments for the Agent Economy with Near-Instant Settlement

x402 is an open protocol that allows payments to be embedded directly into HTTP requests using the HTTP 402 "Payment Required" status code. This allows applications, APIs, and autonomous systems to pay for services in real time without relying on accounts or pre-funded balances.

With Utexo's integration, developers using x402 will now be able to transact in USDT, expanding beyond its initial support for USDC and increasing access to one of the most widely used stablecoins in global markets.

Utexo's infrastructure is designed to handle confidential, low-latency transactions, making it well suited for machine-driven payments where speed, privacy and reliability are critical. In April, 2026, Utexo joined the Linux Foundation as an official member.

Viktor Ihnatiuk, Co-Founder and CEO of Utexo, said, "x402 introduces a new way for value to move across the internet by embedding payments directly into requests. Supporting USDT within this framework expands access significantly and gives developers the performance they need to build real-time, agent-driven systems."Kevin Leffew, x402 Projects Lead at Coinbase, added, "Our goal with x402 is to make payments a seamless part of how the internet works. Expanding access to more stablecoins improves performance and broadens asset support, which helps accelerate adoption among developers building autonomous and API-based services."

The integration supports a growing category of use cases where software systems transact independently. This includes paying for API calls, accessing data on demand, and coordinating services across platforms without manual intervention.

As AI systems and autonomous agents become more widely deployed, the need for fast, programmable payments continues to increase. By combining x402's protocol with Utexo's settlement infrastructure, the collaboration supports a model where transactions can happen as quickly and efficiently as the requests that trigger them.

About Utexo

Utexo is a Bitcoin-native execution and settlement layer for stablecoin payments. By combining Lightning Network's instant execution with RGB's privacy-preserving asset issuance, Utexo's API and SDK enable payment operators to process USDT transactions instantly with predictable costs and full and private execution.

About x402

x402 is an open payment protocol designed to make payments a native part of the internet by embedding them directly into HTTP requests. The protocol builds on the long-unused HTTP 402 status code to allow servers to request payment in response to a query, enabling instant, per-request transactions for APIs, data services, and machine-driven applications.

Early development and adoption of x402 has been closely aligned with the growing stablecoin ecosystem around USDC, including tooling and infrastructure that has emerged alongside networks and developer platforms associated with Coinbase. This has positioned x402 as a natural fit for developers already building with onchain payments and API-native financial flows.

By expanding support to USDT and integrating high-speed settlement through Utexo, x402 is broadening its reach beyond its initial base and moving toward a more asset-agnostic standard for internet-native payments.

Contact

Jon Phillips

Utexo@PhillComm.Global

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