Uterine Cancer Diagnostics Market Set to Reach Valuation of USD 19,386.15 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Demand, Future Growth, Challenges and Competitive Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, "Uterine Cancer Diagnostics Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. Market segmentation is also covered in detail by considering several aspects that is sure to help businesses out there. Global Uterine Cancer Diagnostics market report provides in-depth market data and forecast by analyzing key business trends and identifying potential growth avenues across the entire value chain.



Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the Global uterine cancer diagnostics market is expected to reach the value of USD 19,386.15 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. Diagnostic type accounts for the largest segment in the market due to the increase in the obesity rate among the women population and rising uterine cancer patients globally. This market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements in depth.

Market Overview:

Diagnosis of uterine cancer includes ultrasound, biopsy procedures and blood tests. Ultrasound tests use sound waves and produce images of the ovaries and uterus. Two types of ultrasound are included in diagnostic testing for uterine cancer: abdominal ultrasound and transvaginal ultrasound. An abdominal scan test involves scanning the full bladder with a small probe across the abdomen, while a transvaginal scan involves inserting a probe tube into the vagina to scan or create an image. Biopsy procedures include endometrial biopsy, hysteroscopy and dilation and curettage.

Uterine cancer is the most common cancer that occurs in the female reproductive system. It is a malignant tumor that starts in the uterus cells and can spread to other body parts. According to research by the American Cancer Society (ACS), uterine sarcoma accounts for 5% of all uterine cancers worldwide, while endometrial cancer is the most common form of uterine cancer.

Opportunities for Players:

Increasing prevalence of uterine cancer

Uterine cancer is the most common type of gynecologic cancer. Over 90% of uterine cancers begin in the endometrium, the tissue lining the uterus. As the prevalence is increasing, the introduction of promising new treatments and therapeutic biologics and the rapid growth of hormone-resistant cancer drugs due to fewer side effects are also increasing. Awareness of the incidence of uterine cancer is growing among patients and healthcare providers, who are now becoming more active in learning about the diagnosis and treatments available for these diseases, which is expected to act as an opportunity for the market's growth.

Rates of new uterine cancer cases have risen 0.6% per year from 2010-2019 and death rates have risen an average of 1.7% per year for the same time frame. As the uterine cancer patient rate is increasing, the use of treatments and advanced technologies for cancer diagnosis will increase, which is an opportunity for market growth.

Some of the major players operating in the Uterine Cancer Diagnostics market are:

F-Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Narang Medical Limited, ESAOTE SPA, Olympus Corporation, Arquer Diagnostics Ltd, Guzip Biomarkers Corporation, General Electric, Canon Medical Systems ANZ Pty Limited., KARL STORZ, Medtronic, Stryker, Surtex Instruments Limited., Koninklijke Philips N.V., FUJIFILM Corporation, AED.MD, Jalal Surgical, Integra LifeSciences, B. Braun Melsungen AG and GRAIL

Recent Developments

In November 2022, Koninklijke Philips N.V., announced the Global launch of a next-generation compact portable ultrasound solution at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) annual meeting to bring the diagnostic quality associated with premium cart-based ultrasound systems to more patients. It is portable and versatile with good image quality or performance. It is compatible with Philips ultrasound systems Affiniti and EPIQ transducer. This has helped the company to expand its product portfolio

(RSNA) annual meeting to bring the diagnostic quality associated with premium cart-based ultrasound systems to more patients. It is portable and versatile with good image quality or performance. It is compatible with Philips ultrasound systems Affiniti and EPIQ transducer. This has helped the company to expand its product portfolio In April 2022 , Medtronic and GE Healthcare announced a collaboration focused on the unique needs and demand for care at Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) and Office Based Labs (OBLs). Because of this collaboration, customers can access extensive product portfolios, financial solutions and exceptional service. GE Healthcare Interventional Imaging solutions are built to help our customers deliver care at a higher level for patients, which is very useful of cancer patients. This has helped the company to expand its business

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Uterine Cancer Diagnostics market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and Investments in the Uterine Cancer Diagnostics Market

Market Dynamics: Uterine Cancer Diagnostics Market

Technological advancements in uterine cancer diagnostics

Uterine cancer is a ubiquitous gynaecological disease with many tests available for diagnosis, which include pelvic examination, endometrial biopsy, Dilation and Curettage (D&C), Transvaginal ultrasound, Computed Tomography (CT or CAT) scan, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and biomarker testing of the tumor. Traditional means of detecting and monitoring cancers rely largely on imaging and, where possible, blood-based protein biomarkers, many of which are non-specific. Most cases of uterine cancer are diagnosed at late stages, as the presenting symptoms are often non-specific. The signs and symptoms of uterine cancer vary from person to person, making it difficult to provide accurate early diagnosis. This calls for personalized diagnostic plans, which involve multiple diagnostic tests.

Thus, technological advancements in uterine cancer diagnostics are expected to drive the market's growth.

Rising demand for minimally invasive advanced screening techniques

Uterine cancer, especially endometrial cancer, is the fifth most common cancer in women in very high human development index regions based on age-standardized rates and its incidence has increased over the last few years. The standard strategy to diagnose endometrial cancer consists of office-based pelvic ultrasonography plus endometrial papilla sampling in cases of increased endometrial thickness. A hysteroscopy is recommended when the diagnosis is uncertain. Limitations include sample insufficiency in unsuccessful insertions (on occasions due to cervical stenosis or prolapse) and as well an abnormal sonographic appearance of the endometrium. Hence several limitations are associated with so-called standard methods of a uterine cancer diagnosis.

Thus, rising demand for minimally invasive advanced screening techniques are expected to drive the market's growth.

Key Industry Segmentation: Uterine Cancer Diagnostics Market

BY DIAGNOSTIC TYPE

Instrument Based

Procedure Based

BY TYPE

Endometrial Cancer

Uterine Sarcoma

BY AGE GROUP

<30 years

31-40 years

41-50 years

51-60 years

>60 years

BY END USER

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Cancer Research Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialized Clinics

Others

BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Direct Tenders

Third Party Distributors

Regional Analysis/Insights: Uterine Cancer Diagnostics Market

The countries covered in this Uterine Cancer Diagnostics market report U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Turkey, Denmark, Finland and the rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan and the rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, U.A.E, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Egypt, Israel and the rest of Middle East And Africa, Brazil, Argentina and the rest of South America.

North America is expected to dominate the market due to the presence of key market players in the largest consumer market with high GDP. U.S. is expected to grow due to its latest advanced cancer diagnostic technology and inventions in uterine cancer diagnostics.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Uterine Cancer Diagnostics Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Uterine Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Type Global Uterine Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Age Group Global Uterine Cancer Diagnostics Market, By End User Global Uterine Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Distribution Channel Global Uterine Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Region Global Uterine Cancer Diagnostics Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

