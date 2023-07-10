USU positioned as a leader for Enterprise Service Management in the international SPARK Matrix™ study

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Enterprise Service Management vendors.

USU, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In their international SPARK Matrix™ Enterprise Service Management 2023 study, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions analysts rank USU as a technology leader.



SPARK Matrix™ contains a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, key trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning in Enterprise Service Management (ESM). The study provides users with strategic information to assess leading technology vendors' capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position. The ESM study SPARK Matrix™ is available free of charge on the USU website.

According to Sofia Ali, Senior Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "USU offer ESM solution for a diverse set of functionalities for HR, facility management, corporate service, GDPR, financial and marketing services. USU ESM features include the no-code/low-code based platform with common UI for a wide range of business apps. It also offers a pre-configured self-service portal or chatbots with a multi-bot architecture which consists of lead bots and underlying expert bots for specific use cases." "USU is capable of catering to the diverse customer needs across industry verticals, with its comprehensive capabilities, compelling customer references, comprehensive roadmap & vision, and product suite with high scalability, have received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Enterprise Service Management, Q2, 2023," adds Sofia.

"We are thrilled to receive the award from Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. The SPARK MatrixTM for Enterprise Service Management is a comprehensive international market study that analyzes and evaluates the solutions of the leading ESM providers in detail. Therefore, we are proud to be classified as a leader in the overall ranking. Whether on-premises, as a SaaS, or hybrid solution, our modular and scalable product suite allows for the centralized mapping of all service and support processes. Additionally, over 100 ESM-relevant processes are delivered out of the box," affirms Peter Stanjeck, Senior Vice President at USU.

"Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines "Enterprise Service Management (ESM) as a solution which automates, guides, improves, and prioritizes business processes and workflows through various service management practices. ESM solution utilizes service management practice, modules, and Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) guidelines to expand its capabilities into other business functions beyond traditional IT infrastructure domain. The solution enables business and IT leaders to expand this practice into multiple non-IT business functions such as HR, facility management, finance, corporate, marketing, legal, and customer experience initiatives to automate, digitalize, and improve organizational IT infrastructure and operations activities."

ESM solution has been evolved from IT service management (ITSM) solution that was limited to managing only IT related tasks, issues, and processes such as back-office, ticketing, and service desk capabilities. ESM market is fueled due to the rise in demand of digitalization, collaboration, remote working, and enhancing employee & customer experience by integrating front and back-office tasks.

About USU Software AG

As a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer-service management, USU enables companies to manage the requirements of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile, and reduce risks – with smarter services, simpler workflows, and better collaboration. With more than 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.

In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Technologies GmbH, USU Solutions GmbH, USU Solutions Inc., and USU SAS also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

