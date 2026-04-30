USTA to Feature PlayReplay Electronic Line-Calling at all USTA Pro Circuit Men's and Women's ITF World Tennis Tour Hard-Court Events over the Next Five Years

ORLANDO, Fla., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The USTA today announced that all men's and women's hard-court ITF World Tennis Tour tournaments on the USTA Pro Circuit will feature electronic line-calling (ELC) for the first time ever. The USTA will utilize the ELC system developed by tennis technology company PlayReplay – the first company invested in by USTA Ventures -- on every match court of a USTA Pro Circuit hard-court ITF World Tennis Tour event for the next five years.

The USTA Pro Circuit currently stages 67 men's and women's ITF World Tennis Tour hard-court events amid its 133 total tournaments in 2026. The USTA plans to grow the USTA Pro Circuit calendar to 165 total events in 2028 as part of its multi-year investment strategy geared toward fortifying and maximizing the American competitive pathway.

"This investment marks a commitment to elevating the competition experience and providing an enhanced level of service at the Pro Circuit level for all players," said Tracy Davies, General Manager, USA Tennis. "PlayReplay has proven to be a tremendous solution to ELC at high-level competition at the junior and collegiate levels, and now we're excited to see the positive benefit to the Pro Circuit come to fruition."

Hans Lundstam, CEO and Co-Founder of PlayReplay, remarks, "We are exceptionally proud to help thousands of players on their journey to becoming professionals across the North American continent. It's magic to work with USTA. We share the same vision, and the combination of their reach and our technology is truly transformative for the sport."

PlayReplay has previously announced partnerships with several other federations, including Tennis Canada and the German Tennis Federation (DTB). Additionally, PlayReplay has a long-standing exclusive partnership to provide ELC for all collegiate tennis through the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA).

About PlayReplay: PlayReplay's technology features a light footprint on the courts, offering exceptional utility in terms of accuracy. It allows for quick installation and teardown times, requires no manual calibration, and is barely visible during matches, enhancing the experience for players, tournament directors, and fans. For more information about PlayReplay innovative technology, please visit www.playreplay.io