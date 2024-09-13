UST Launches 'UST Retail GenAI platform' - Transforming Retail Operations with Generative AI-Driven Solutions

Designed for the retail sector, the UST Retail GenAI Platform empowers businesses with end-to-end operational enhancements, driving efficiency and growth.

Purpose-built for retailers, the UST Retail GenAI Platform delivers comprehensive tools to optimize every facet of retail operations, from logistics to customer experience.

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has unveiled its 'UST Retail GenAI platform' at the London Innovation Lab. Steve Rempel, SVP & International CIO at Walgreens Boots Alliance, inaugurated this pioneering platform to transform retail operations through the power of Generative AI. Steve shared valuable insights on critical success factors to enable GenAI adoption, including the need to appreciate the trust cycle while planning various investments. Prior to the inauguration, UST's CEO, Krishna Sudheendra, shared the focus with which UST is championing the adoption of Generative AI, including the in-house program to train 25,000 employees on GenAI.

AI has the potential to unlock between $400B and $660B in economic value for the retail industry, according to research. However, few companies have fully realized the potential of new technologies. Developed in-house by UST's technology and industry sector experts, the platform combines established business models with key GenAI capabilities such as search, summarization, automation, and creation to revolutionize retail practices.

This state-of-the-art platform enables larger business teams to have an out-of-box experience for scenarios in the retail enterprise that would benefit from GenAI-led investments. The platform maps the alignment between GenAI and business capabilities, allowing for more effective decision-making. The UST Retail GenAI platform enables retailers to safely and swiftly pilot GenAI-driven solutions, test various scenarios and outcomes, accelerate innovation, and optimize operations. Retailers can conceptualize and plan their AI strategies with the help of scenario cards, which integrate the 'Enterprise knowhow' to address specific challenges.

"At UST, we've partnered with six of the world's top ten retailers, transforming their businesses. While AI is already transforming retail operations, we still need to unlock its full potential. The UST Retail GenAI Platform offers a structured approach for exploring generative AI scenarios, marking a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionize retail operations through the power of generative AI. This is aligned to our focus on building platforms that can help scale the adoption of GenAI-led ways of working," said Krishna Sudheendra, Chief Executive Officer, UST.

The benefits of investing in digital transformation and specifically AI were echoed in a recent survey commissioned by UST, where respondents cited building resilience to cope with future disruption the highest, increasing profitability, and improving sustainability as key outcomes of technological advancements within their business. UST AlphaAI consolidates the company's AI offerings to enhance business agility, streamline operations, and accelerate digital transformation journeys.

About UST

Since 1999, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a powerful impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Our digital solutions, proprietary platforms, engineering expertise, and innovation ecosystem turn core challenges into impactful, disruptive solutions. With deep industry knowledge and a future-ready mindset, we infuse innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and positive lasting change for them, their customers, and communities around the world. Together, with 30,000+ employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com.

Media Contacts, UST:

Tinu Cherian Abraham

+1 (949) 415-9857

Merrick Laravea

+1 (949) 416-6212

Neha Misri

+44-7341787926

Roshini Das K

+91-7736795557

media.relations@ust.com

Media Contacts, India:

Adfactors PR

ust@adfactorspr.com

Media Contacts, U.S.:

S&C PR

+1-646.941.9139

media@scprgroup.com

Makovsky

ust@makovsky.com

Media Contacts, U.K.:

FTI Consulting

UST@fticonsulting.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422658/UST_Logo.jpg