UST Acquires Leading Fintech Innovator Tailwind

Acquisition of key Texas and Brazil-based firm increases UST's standing in the rapidly growing market for digital banking solutions and support services

LISBON, Portugal, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UST , a leading AI and technology transformation solutions company, has acquired Texas-based fintech company Tailwind Business Ventures, strengthening its position in a dynamic sector while also expanding its presence in South America. Tailwind was founded in 2003 as Integritas Solutions Group, with offices in Austin, TX, USA, and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In 2009, it had expanded operations to Sri Lanka, with a Portugal delivery center added in 2019. With over 220 employees globally, Tailwind boasts robust expertise in the banking and financial services domain that will bolster UST's standing in this critical market.

As the digital banking solutions market continues to expand, demand for implementation and services is expected to grow. With this strategic acquisition, UST will be able to increase its share of digital banking solutions implementation and support services for banks and credit unions.

Tailwind currently provides a range of advanced technological services to numerous prominent financial institutions worldwide. Its core offerings include the implementation of AI-based digital banking solutions, the modernization of legacy systems, and the customization of products to meet specific client requirements. The company also delivers product and project management services, guiding clients through every stage of their technology journey to achieve best-in-class outcomes.

"I am excited to welcome the Tailwind team to UST. Tailwind's core banking expertise, combined with UST's strengths in modernization, AI, and enterprise transformation, gives us the scale and depth to solve banks' toughest challenges. Together, we bring hyper-personalization, integrated systems architecture, and security by design that not only improves customer journeys but also rebuilds trust and confidence across the banking ecosystem. We are now better positioned to drive end-to-end banking transformation in emerging and high-growth markets—LATAM, APAC, and Africa—where mid-market and large regional banks are looking for partners who truly understand their needs. At the same time, we are deepening our presence in North America with a complete, modern platform and services story that helps banks compete and innovate faster," said Manu Gopinath, President, UST.

"Acquisition of Tailwind marks a strategically significant investment for UST as we strengthen our banking and financial services platforms and solutions. Tailwind's deep expertise in core banking, delivered through advanced digital banking solutions, enables financial institutions to provide exceptional customer experiences. Tailwind's partnerships with leading providers such as Temenos and Q2 further enhance the value we deliver to our clients. We are delighted to welcome Tailwind's talented team to UST and look forward to driving accelerated growth together," said Vijay Padmanabhan, Chief Financial Officer, UST.

"Becoming part of UST is an exciting next chapter for the Tailwind team. Together, we can scale our Software as a Relationship (SAAR™) approach across the world while staying deeply focused on long-term client partnerships. Our shared values and cultural alignment make this a natural fit, and we're energized by the opportunities ahead. We feel confident that, together, we will build - and launch - a new global software development standard," said Paulo Vieira, Co-founder, Tailwind.

UST and Tailwind did not disclose the investment value.

About UST

Since 1999, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a powerful impact through transformation. Powered by technology, driven by AI, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Our AI-driven digital solutions, proprietary platforms, engineering, R&D, products, and innovation ecosystem turn core challenges into impactful, disruptive solutions. With deep industry knowledge and a future-ready mindset, we infuse expertise, innovation, and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and positive lasting change for them, their customers, and communities around the world. Together, with 30,000+ employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com .

