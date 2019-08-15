USPTO Intends to Grant BioInvent Patent Relating to BI-1206

LUND, Sweden , Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioInvent International AB (OMXS: BINV) today announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance informing the Company that a patent application relating to the Company's lead program BI-1206 has been allowed. The patent is expected to be granted once BioInvent has responded to the notice.

The patent covers treatment of B cell lymphoma or chronic lymphatic leukemia using the Company's drug candidate BI-1206, or one of several other anti-FcγRIIB antibodies, in combination with an anti-CD20 antibody, such as rituximab. The patent, once issued, broadens the geographical scope of protection for BI-1206 by adding to patents previously granted in Europe, Japan, Australia and South Korea. Similar patent applications are pending in further countries.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (OMXS: BINV) is focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies to treat cancer. The Company's lead program BI-1206, is currently in Phase l/ll for non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphatic leukemia. BioInvent's pre-clinical portfolio is focused on targeting key immune suppressive cells and pathways of the tumor microenvironment, including regulatory T cells, tumor-associated myeloid cells and mechanisms of antibody drug-resistance. The Company has a strategic research collaboration with Pfizer Inc., and partnerships with Transgene, Bayer Pharma, Daiichi Sankyo, and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma. BioInvent generates near term revenues from its fully integrated manufacturing unit producing antibodies for third parties for research through to late-stage clinical trials. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

The press release contains statements about the future, consisting of subjective assumptions and forecasts for future scenarios. Predictions for the future only apply as the date they are made and are, by their very nature, in the same way as research and development work in the biotech segment, associated with risk and uncertainty. With this in mind, the actual outcome may deviate significantly from the scenarios described in this press release.

This information is information that BioInvent International AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10.45 a.m. CET, on August 15, 2019.

