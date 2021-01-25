USI Money Advances Cross-border Payments through its Raas Product

USI Money sees a big demand in registrations to its affiliate programme in the UK during the pandemic

LONDON, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USI Money, a leading cross-border remittance and Forex provider, today announced the successful implementation of its Affiliate programme following a pilot scheme launched only months earlier.

Initially launched as a pilot scheme due to the increase of users reverting to online payment solutions during the pandemic, it proved successful leading the team to bring forward full implementation of the product.

"By launching this incentive campaign following a sharp rise in registrations and interest, we hope that the continued innovative programmes we are introducing will deliver exponential growth to the company. We have continued to grow as a brand and expand our reach to customers," said Khaleeq Taimuri, Director of USI Money. He also stated, "By working in the current challenging COVID climate we have been able to adapt quickly and efficiently which has enables us to significantly expand our operations and client reach."

About USI Money

USI Money is a London based, fintech cross-border payment service provider with pioneering tech solutions allowing users to execute trades and move money around the world for business and individuals.

