User Convenience and Increased Shelf Life of Products to Play an Expansive Role in Taking Reclosable Films Market Toward High Growth, Healthy CAGR of 7.9% Expected Between 2020 and 2026, Projects TMR

- The demand for transparent packaging to confirm the authenticity of the product and the requirement of superior quality materials to protect diverse products from contamination are steering the growth of the reclosable films market

- The global reclosable films market is presaged to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period of 2020-2026

ALBANY, N.Y, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The benefits consociated with reclosable films such as effortless resealing and user comfort may fuel good growth for the reclosable films market during the forecast period of 2020-2026. The use of reclosable films across end-users such as personal care and home care, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, industrial, and others may serve as great growth generators for the reclosable films market.

These films also provide a higher shelf life to products like meat and seafood. This factor may bring expansive growth opportunities for the reclosable films market across the forecast period of 2020-2026. Based on these factors, the analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) predict the global reclosable films market to record a health CAGR of 7.9% between 2019 and 2026.

The strengthening web of massive retail chains coupled with the growing demand for logistics may have a positive impact on the growth of the reclosable films market. Rise in ecommerce sales and the need of extended shelf life across diverse products may also offer good growth prospects. Offering the convenience of carrying sealed products with improved protection from contaminants may add extra stars of growth to the reclosable films market.

Reclosable Films Market: Transparency Expert Diagnosis

The analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) highlight the novel coronavirus pandemic and advice the manufacturers in the reclosable films market to adapt to the situation and focus on developing films customized for pharmaceutical and medical products. The TMR analysts also shed light on the developments companies are making by introducing technologies such as front flap sealing.

Reclosable Films Market: Key Revelations

Polypropylene (PP) reclosable films are predicted to acquire more than 40 percent of the market share in 2020 and expects to record incremental opportunity of US$ 25.7 mn between 2020 and 2027

between 2020 and 2027 In terms of end user, the food and beverage industry may hold more than 3/4 th share of the global reclosable films market

share of the global reclosable films market Reclosable films with thickness upto 100 microns and 100 to 200 micron are predicted to capture more than 80 percent share of the global reclosable films market

Europe may encounter substantial growth in terms of region across the forecast period of 2020-2026

Reclosable Films Market: Growth Prospects

The use of reclosable films to address food waste and bring a reduction in additional packaging materials due to the growing need for environment conservation may prove to be prominent growth pillars for the reclosable films market. The use of reclosable films for fruit trays and punnets can reduce packaging by more than 40 percent, thus assuring sustainability.

The use of transparent films help in increasing the aesthetic appeal of a product and also promotes the product as safe because one can see through the product, thus bringing massive growth prospects for reclosable films market

Packaging options for coffee such as gusseted bags, flat-bottoms, and stand-up pouches are assisting the growth of the reclosable films market to a great extent

The ballooning use of reclosable films across the pharmaceutical industry is bringing tremendous growth opportunities for the reclosable films market

The escalating expenditure on food items by a large populace is generating great demand for reclosable films market

Reclosable Films Market: Major Players

The key participants in the reclosable films market are Sealed Air Corporation, Buergofol GmbH, Plastopil Hazorea Company Ltd, Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH, KorozoAmbalaj SanayiVeTicaret AS, Coveris Holdings S.A, DowDuPont Inc., and Berry Global Group, Inc.

Reclosable Films Market: Segmentation

By Material Type

Polyethylene (PE)

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)



High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA)

Others (PS, PVC, PA, EVOH)

By Peel Strength

Easy Peel Films

Medium Peel Films

By Packaging Type

Cups

Trays

Pouches & Bags

By Thickness

Up to 100 Micron

100 to 200 Micron

Above 200 Micron

By End-use Industry

Food & Beverages

Frozen Food

Ready-to-eat Food

Meat, Poultry, Sea Food

Dairy Products

Bakery & Confectionery

Beverages & others

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Home Care

Industrial & Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

