User-Centric Redesign for Casinosfiables.ca

TORONTO, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Casinosfiables is excited to announce an overhaul of our existing site - https://casinosfiables.ca/ in order for us to better address current user demands.

Although the site's functionality aligns with modern industry standards, the redesign is a step in the right direction and could very well give us a competitive edge.

What was done?

The changes addressed certain functionality concerns and aligned with ever-changing user preferences and behaviour.

Seamless page transition - The overall performance of the site improved, so pages loaded faster, despite the addition of new elements.

Integrated social media buttons - Buttons that lead to our social media pages became more visible, so it was easier for readers to complete engagement incentives that granted them affiliate-exclusive rewards or promo codes.

More valuable insights - Previously, charts and ratings were only explained in separate reviews. The new roundup charts and ratings had a dropdown feature that provided more insights or clarity behind the rating.

Relevant search filters - Some trends or categories that targeted user intent weren't visible in the previous version. The updated version introduced new categories that better reflected player preferences, or included roundups based on casino features (e.g., cashback, no wager promos, game providers) that weren't at the forefront previously.

Author pages - Readers who had similar opinions and game preferences to the site's authors gained the ability to find other texts from those authors. Each casino expert received a dedicated page listing all of their publications.

The changes were finalized over the past few months. Our team pushed these updates in batches rather than a single big update.

Going Forward