Use of Drones for Land Surveying and Mapping Reaching New Levels Becoming a Billion Dollar Opportunity

MarketNewsUpdates News Commentary



NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently huge R&D investments by companies in the global drone surveying market are maximizing the growth of the Global Drone Mapping Market. The influx of funds is enabling them to utilize AI-driven analytics and cloud-based data platforms to enable real-time decision-making. Collaboration between the providers of geospatial data and the manufacturers of drones is unleashing synergies that benefit the end-user. The smart city trend, green energy mapping, and infrastructure digitization are solid growth drivers for industry players. A report from Fact.MR analysis projected that the Global Drone Market industry will grow to USD 11.49 billion by 2035. The report said: "The increasing demand for high-precision geospatial intelligence is one of the key drivers of the adoption of drone surveying. Fact.MR research is of the view that the mining, agriculture, oil & gas, and infrastructure sectors increasingly depend on drones to maximize planning, minimize human risk, and digitize high-resolution terrain information with cost-efficient scalability across vast and inaccessible areas. The drone surveying business is governed by a dynamic, interdependent stakeholder community in which each plays an important role in shaping innovation, policy development, capital investment, and end-user demand. At the focal point are the suppliers and manufacturers of drone technology who provide the hardware, software, and integrated systems that form existing surveying offerings." Active Companies in the Drone Industry today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI), Unusual Machines (NYSE: UMAC).

MarketNewsUpdates Logo

Fact.MR continued: "Government agencies and civil aviation authorities have a multi-faceted but critical role to play in shaping the evolution of the industry. They define the law and safety requirements that regulate drone use, integration of airspace, and data protection. In other sectors, forward-thinking regulation has facilitated the commercial use of drones, fueling industry expansion. Regulatory terminology is also one of the main drivers for success, as governments across the world implement rules for the regulated and secure use of drones. Most prominently, in the United States and Europe, open frameworks regarding Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) utilization and drone certification are leading to further utilization. On the other hand, the growing acceptance of drones in commercial survey activities, supported by industry-focused regulations, encourages corporations to invest in drone technology. As drone manufacturers and service providers align with these regulatory standards, they establish customer trust, facilitating industry entry and long-term sustainability. In addition, more uses in infrastructure development, agriculture, and environmental monitoring are driving the industry toward further growth."

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Signs Offer to Acquire Colorado Land Surveying Firm, Expanding National Drone as a Service (DaaS) Business into a $36 Billion US Surveying and Mapping Market - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a business technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today announces that it has signed an offer to acquire a long-established Colorado-based land surveying firm with a portfolio developers, municipalities, and utilities customers. When closed, this will mark ZenaTech's first DaaS location in its Central West US region, expanding the company's rapidly growing national presence. The firm to be acquired has a well-respected reputation of providing surveying services, including monumented land surveys, comprehensive property surveys, topographic surveys, and drone aerial topographic surveys, reaching across multiple Colorado counties.

"This proposed acquisition will mark our Colorado debut, a state with a challenging surveying landscape from rugged mountains to vast ranch lands, mineral rights law complexity, and significant demand for infrastructure development and land management," said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO. "By combining traditional survey workflows with our AI drone technology, we can now reach areas that were once considered too difficult, and capture data faster while providing our clients with an unprecedented level of accuracy. Together, we intend to build a platform that both modernizes surveying processes and extends into other drone-based services, such as utilities inspection and precision agriculture, providing new recurring revenue streams in a fast-growing market."

According to Business Research Insights, the US land surveying and mapping services market was valued at approximately USD 36.42 billion in 2024. Estimates project a market of USD 47.46 billion by 2033, reflecting sustained demand for accurate, technology-enabled survey solutions. With Colorado's rapid population growth and rising demand for infrastructure, renewable energy projects, and land development, the firm to be acquired provides a strong platform for expansion that ZenaTech can accelerate through its Drone as a Service model.

Currently ZenaTech has completed ten acquisitions toward its goal of acquiring and establishing 25 Drone-as-a-Service locations by mid-2026. The company's DaaS model provides businesses and government customers with a flexible and convenient on-demand pay-per-use or subscription access to drone-based services for a variety of surveying, inspections, and automation of old tech or manual processes. The model eliminates the need to invest in capital costs, pilots, maintenance, and compliance to benefit from drone innovation. The company is acquiring these and other businesses ripe for drone innovation, to advance its national vision for a scalable, tech-enabled multiservice drone business anchored by existing customers and recurring revenue. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for ZENA by visiting: https://www.zenatech.com/newsroom/

Other developments in the drone/UAV industries include:

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), a leading provider of autonomous aerial and ground robot intelligence and private wireless solutions through its business units Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) and Ondas Networks, recently announced that it has recently secured a $3.5 million order from a major defense entity. The contract includes the purchase of multiple units of Apeiro's rugged unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) and designated mission payloads, enhancing the customer's robotic capabilities for security, logistics, and tactical operations.

"We are proud to secure this important order under the Apeiro brand, which has quickly become a powerful innovation engine within Ondas," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas Holdings. "Ground robots are rapidly becoming indispensable for logistics, ISR, and tactical missions, where autonomous systems extend operational reach while reducing risk to personnel. By integrating Apeiro's combat-proven ground platforms within Ondas, we are positioning ourselves at the forefront of this large, high-growth global market. This award not only validates the demand for Apeiro's rugged, modular technologies but also strengthens our vision to deliver a multi-domain portfolio of autonomous solutions across air and land."

Unusual Machines (NYSE American: UMAC), a leading provider of NDAA-compliant drone components, recently announced the appointment of Nathaniel Kennedy as Vice President of Marketing. Kennedy will report to Stacy Wright, Executive Vice President of Revenue.

With over 25 years of experience in e-commerce, consumer, enterprise, and licensing, Kennedy has led digital transformation, forged high-profile partnerships-including a NASCAR collaboration-and scaled businesses into national leaders. At Unusual Machines, he will oversee marketing for Rotor Riot, Fat Shark, and the broader portfolio, in addition to supporting enterprise and defense growth.

"The pace of the drone industry demands marketing leadership with foresight and range-especially as we grow our domestic production. Nate brings that perspective, with broad experience across consumer and enterprise markets-including defense-to help guide how we connect our strategy to customers and scale what comes next," said Stacy Wright, EVP of Revenue at Unusual Machines.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) ("Red Cat'' or the "Company"), a U.S.-based provider of advanced, all-domain robotic solutions for defense and national security, recently announced a strategic collaboration with Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) (Safe Pro), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-computer vision technologies.

Through this collaboration, Safe Pro's patented AI-powered image analysis technology will be embedded into Red Cat's Black Widow drones, enabling U.S. and allied ground personnel to rapidly identify and locate more than 150 types of explosive threats including landmines, anti-personnel mines, cluster munitions, and unexploded ordnance (UXO) in real-time.

The integration will allow Safe Pro's Object Threat Detection (SPOTD) system to process real-time 4k video onboard the Black Widow at the tactical edge and deliver live threat data directly to military situational awareness platforms such as the U.S. Army's Tactical Assault Kit (ATAK) software ecosystem, enhancing and accelerating decision making critical to mission success.

DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU'S market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed MNU expects to be compensated forty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by ZenaTech, Inc. by the Company. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@marketnewsupdates.com - +1(561)486-1799

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2737336/5530496/MarketNewsUpdates.jpg