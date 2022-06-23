Use of BioMAP Platform to Assess Nutraceuticals Published in BioMed Central

ST. CHARLES, Mo., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Discovery, the leading brand with over 35 years of success providing a complete solution of products and services for drug discovery, announces a client publication advancing cognitive health research through use of the company's BioMAP® Human Phenotypic Profiling and Screening Platform and enzyme assays for neurotransmitter degradation.

Published in BMC Complementary Medicine and Therapies, the work of scientists from The Institute for Biomedical and Bioscience Research, University of Buckingham; the European Genomic Institute for Diabetes, Hospital Claude Huriez; and Sibelius Ltd., identifies changes in biomarkers of inflammation and tissue remodeling that result from the use of sage extract on in vitro, human primary cell translational disease models.

The work documents applicability of the BioMAP Platform beyond standard biopharmaceutical applications and demonstrates the portfolio breadth of Eurofins Discovery in providing testing for life enzyme assays and biomarker screening and profiling services in the neuro-inflammatory and neurodegenerative therapeutic space.

One of the challenges to evaluating potential nutritional interventions for neurodegeneration and other therapeutic areas is assessment of relevant biomarkers in standardized clinically validated in vitro disease models sensitive enough to detect changes in mixtures as well as purified drug candidates. The BioMAP Diversity PLUS® Panel can provide this key assessment while covering a broad range of tissue and disease biology. The panel reports on biomarkers common across many diseases that involve inflammation, is validated with clinically approved drugs, and provides results based on advanced data analytics powered by a comprehensive Reference Database.

Additional neurotransmitter metabolism enzyme assays from Eurofins Discovery helped identify specific effects of sage extract, with implications for cognitive performance. Learn more about the Phenotypic Center of Excellence at www.eurofinsdiscoveryservices.com/services/phenotypic-assays.

For further information

eurofinsdiscoveryservices.com

About Eurofins Discovery

Eurofins Discovery is recognized as the industry leader for providing drug discovery researchers the largest and most diverse portfolio of standard and custom in vitro safety & pharmacology assays and panels for drug screening and profiling. In addition to in vitro safety pharmacology strengths, we also offer a broad portfolio of over 3,500 drug discovery services and 1,800 products. These include in vitro assays, cell-based phenotypic assays, safety pharmacology and efficacy, ADME toxicology, medicinal chemistry design, synthetic chemistry, and custom proteins and assay development capabilities. We support a variety of drug discovery targets such as GPCRs, Kinases, Ion Channels, Nuclear Hormone Receptors and other proteins & enzymes. The Eurofins Discovery capabilities, expertise, knowledge and skill sets enable the company to provide clients the benefit of being able to work with a single outsourcing provider (CRO) for all their drug discovery programs.

About Eurofins – the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. With 58,000 staff across a network of 900 laboratories in 54 countries, Eurofins' companies offer a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.

Eurofins Shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1844589/DISCOVERY__01_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Eurofins Discovery