USD 700 Billion Growth in Nutraceuticals Market Size 2023 - Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities | Sector Growing at 9.4% CAGR during the Forecast Period 2023 to 2030

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nutraceuticals market size was valued at USD 353 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 700 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period (2023- 2030), as highlighted in a report published by Facts and Factors.

Report Link with All Related Graphs & Charts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/nutraceuticals-market

Nutraceuticals Market: Overview

Nutraceuticals is a term used to describe a product that is derived from food sources and has additional health benefits in addition to providing food's essential nutritional value. Food supplements, herbal products, and processed foods such as stews, cereals, and beverages are kept separate. These items are also used as medication and provide protection against chronic diseases.

According to the NCBI, nutraceuticals are used to improve health, slow the ageing process, prevent chronic diseases, and increase life expectancy. According to NIH researchers, nutraceuticals have attracted significant interest in the healthcare industry due to their therapeutic benefits. According to reports, nutraceuticals have been found to be effective against Alzheimer's, cancer, allergies, diabetes, and Parkinson's disease.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for More Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/nutraceuticals-market

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

2023 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

229+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes an Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors Methodology

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Nutraceuticals Market Reports:

As per the analysis, the nutraceuticals market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 9.4% between 2023 and 2030.

The nutraceuticals market size was worth around USD 353 billion in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately USD 700 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The global nutraceuticals market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to the humungous consumption of functional foods has translated into a rise in the demand for nutraceuticals.

Based on the product, the functional foods segment is predicted to contribute majorly towards the global market share over the forecast timeline.

In terms of ingredients, the probiotics segment is projected to record the highest CAGR over 2023-2030.

On the basis of application, the weight management & safety segment is slated to dominate the segmental surge over the forecast period.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific Nutraceuticals market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment period.

Browse Complete Report Here | Nutraceuticals Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product (Dietary Supplements, Functional Beverages, and Functional Foods), By Ingredient (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Sweeteners, Vitamins, Whey Proteins, Proteins, Omega-3, Minerals, Marine Ingredients, Lipids & Fatty Acids, Krill, Juices & Concentrates, Isoflavones, Glucosamine, Fruit & Vegetables, Flavors, Fibers, Fats & Oils, Fat Replacers, Essential Oils, Enzymes, Dairy Ingredients, Colostrum, Aloe Vera, Amino Acids, Carotenoids, Carnitine, and Carbohydrates), By Application (Weight Management & Safety, Bone & Joint Health, Energy & Endurance, Heart Health, Digestive Health, Animal Nutrition, Immune System, Women's Health, and Post-Pregnancy & Reproductive Health), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2023 – 2030

Industry Growth Drivers:

Lifestyle-related disease awareness will drive worldwide market trends

Massive consumption of functional foods has resulted in an increase in demand for nutraceuticals, thereby accelerating the global expansion of the nutraceuticals market. The expansion of the global market will be driven by an increase in consumer concentration on health-promoting foods and awareness of lifestyle-related disorders.

In addition, a rise in consumer spending in developed nations and heightened health consciousness will expand the global market's growth potential. Massive consumption of dietary supplements has shifted consumer preferences towards self-medication and treatment of lifestyle-related maladies, such as malnutrition. In turn, this has provided a solid foundation for global market expansion.

The expansion of the global nutraceuticals market has been greatly influenced by the ageing population, rising healthcare costs, and shifting dietary preferences. Global market demand has been positively impacted by technological advancements in the nutraceuticals industry and the use of artificial intelligence in the field.

Restraints:

The global expansion of the nutraceutical industry will be hampered by the escalating cost of ingredients

The expansion of the global nutraceuticals industry will be stymied by the challenges encountered by industry participants during the manufacturing process and the lengthy extraction of ingredients required to produce nutraceuticals. In addition, rising costs of nutraceutical constituents can impede the global expansion of the industry.

Directly Purchase a Copy of The Report with TOC | Quick Delivery Available @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/nutraceuticals-market

Global Nutraceuticals Market: Segmentation

The global market for nutraceuticals is segmented by product, ingredient, application, and region.

The global nutraceuticals market is segmented by product into dietary supplements, functional beverages, and functional foods. In addition, it is anticipated that the functional foods segment, which accounted for over 40% of the global market share in 2022, will maintain its segmental dominance over the forecast period.

Ingredient-wise, the nutraceuticals industry across the globe is divided into probiotics, prebiotics, sweeteners, vitamins, whey proteins, proteins, omega-3, minerals, marine ingredients, lipids & fatty acids, krill, juices & concentrates, isoflavones, glucosamine, fruit & vegetables, flavours, fibres, fats & oils, fat replacers, essential oils, enzymes, dairy ingredients, colostrum, aloe vera, amino acids, carotenoids, carnitine and carbohydrates segments.

The global nutraceuticals market is segmented by application into weight management & safety, bone & joint health, energy & endurance, heart health, digestive health, animal nutrition, immune system, women's health, and post-pregnancy & reproductive health.

Recent Developments:

In the second quarter of 2022, The Kellogg Company, a U.S.-based food manufacturing firm, launched a new protein snack bar comprising 6 gms of protein and 90 calories. For the record, the snack bar is provided in two delectable flavors, rich chocolaty brownie sundae, and sweet berry vanilla. The move is predicted to boost the growth of the global nutraceuticals industry.

In the first half of 2022, PepsiCo, Inc., a U.S.-based food company, introduced a hemp-infused drink in the U.S. Moreover, the energy drink branded as "Rockstar Unplugged", comprises hemp seed oil, lemon balm, vitamin B, and spearmint. The strategic move will embellish the market growth trends in the U.S.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/nutraceuticals-market

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global nutraceuticals market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness.

Some of the main players in the global nutraceuticals market include;

DSM

PepsiCo Inc.

Amway

Herbalife Nutrition Limited

Pfizer Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Nestle S.A.

The Kraft Heinz Company

General Mills

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

BASF SE

Nature's Bounty

Abbot Industries

General Mills Inc .

. Danone Corporation

Glanbia Plc

Tyson Foods

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the growth rate forecast and market size for Nutraceuticals Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Nutraceuticals Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Nutraceuticals Market Industry?

What segments does the Nutraceuticals Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Nutraceuticals Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 353 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 700 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 9.4% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered DSM, PepsiCo Inc., Amway, Herbalife Nutrition Limited, Pfizer Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Nestle S.A., The Kraft Heinz Company, General Mills, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., BASF SE, Nature's Bounty, Abbot Industries, General Mills Inc., Danone Corporation, Glanbia Plc, Tyson Foods., and others. Segments Covered By Product, Ingredient, Application, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/nutraceuticals-market

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

North American nutraceuticals market will lead globally

North America, which accounted for more than 30 percent of the global nutraceuticals market's revenue in 2022, is anticipated to experience profitable expansion during the forecast period. The expansion of the regional market over 2023-2030 may be influenced by a rise in consumer health concerns and rising awareness of nutraceuticals.

The increase in the geriatric population and consumer expenditure on healthcare products, as well as changes in lifestyles, will contribute to the expansion of regional market trends. A rise in healthcare spending in the United States will drive the expansion of the regional market.

In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the anticipated timeframe for the nutraceuticals industry. A rise in living standards, a rise in per capita income, and an increase in population are factors that are likely to influence the growth of the regional industry.

Global Nutraceuticals Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Segment Analysis

Dietary Supplements

Functional Beverages

Functional Foods

By Ingredient Segment Analysis

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Sweeteners

Vitamins

Whey Proteins

Proteins

Omega-3

Minerals

Marine Ingredients

Lipids & Fatty Acids

Krill

Juices & Concentrates

Isoflavones

Glucosamine

Fruit & Vegetables

Flavors

Fibers

Fats & Oils

Fat Replacers

Essential Oils

Enzymes

Dairy Ingredients

Colostrum

Aloe Vera

Amino Acids

Carotenoids

Carnitine

Carbohydrates

By Application Segment Analysis

Weight Management & Safety

Bone & Joint Health

Energy & Endurance

Heart Health

Digestive Health

Animal Nutrition

Immune System

Women's Health

Post-Pregnancy & Reproductive Health

By Region

North America

The U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Southeast Asia



Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa

& GCC



South Africa



Rest of the Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

Chatbot Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/chatbot-market

Holographic Display Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/holographic-display-market

Online Education Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/online-education-market

Plant-based Milk Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/plant-based-milk-market

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Systems Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/scada-systems-market

Browse Through Facts and Factors Coverage of the Global Food & Beverages Industry

Follow Us on - LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client's/customer's conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:



Facts and Factors

Tel: +1 347 690-0211

USA/Canada Toll-Free No. +44 2032 894158

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981423/FnF_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE FnF Research