USD 339.45 Billion Growth in Mobile Gaming Market Expected to Achieve 13.55% CAGR by 2030 - Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Size, Market Growth, Opportunities

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Facts and Factors study, the global mobile gaming market size was worth around USD 108.15 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 339.45 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 13.55% between 2023 and 2030.



Mobile Gaming Market: Overview

Mobile games are specially designed to be played on a mobile phone however, the term also refers to all gaming options that can be played on any portable device such as a tablet, handheld game console, feature phone or smartphone, and portable media player to name a few. Mobile games are typically downloaded from the app store or play store, a digital distribution system for computer applications and software.

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global mobile gaming market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 13.55% over the forecast period (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global mobile gaming market size was valued at around USD 108.15 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 339.45 billion , by 2030.

The mobile gaming market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the widespread adoption of smartphones

Based on platform segmentation, Android was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on device segmentation, smartphones were the leading segment in 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Facts and Factors published the latest report titled "Mobile Gaming Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Platform (Windows, iOS, and Android), By Genre (Casual Puzzle Games, Endless Runners, Role-Playing Games (RPGs), Strategy & Simulation Games, Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA), and Card & Collectible Games), By Device (Smartphones and Personal Digital Assistant), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2023 – 2030" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Global Mobile Gaming Market: Growth Drivers

Widespread adoption of smartphones to drive market growth.

The global mobile gaming market is projected to grow owing to the increasing population that is heavily influenced by technology and is comfortable with using advanced technical systems. This also includes older citizens who have become accustomed to using tablets and smartphones.

In addition to this, advancements in gaming technology have opened new avenues that attract a larger group of audience. This is associated with the manufacturing of smartphones and the development of immersive games.

For instance, modern mobile phones are equipped with powerful processors, high-resolution displays, and advanced graphics capabilities while games offer role-playing options, high-quality graphics, multiplayer & social features, along with offers such as free-to-play models or in-app purchases.

Accessibility to mobile games has also improved significantly as consumers can download all games from mobile app stores which are known to have a highly efficient and streamlined distribution process which makes downloading the games an easier activity. The increasing popularity of mobile games is also driven by the presence of a huge market consisting of casual gamers who are only looking for entertainment options while traveling, during breaks, or to spend their idle time.

The global mobile gaming market may register a loss of revenue owing to limited screen space and control when playing a game on a smartphone or any other portable compact device. This greatly limits user experience and also the range of games that can be played on mobile phones. Touchscreens may not offer seamless control inputs, unlike other gaming forms such as PlayStation or Xbox.

Moreover, the restricted battery life of smart devices causes many people to refrain from playing excessively on mobile phones, especially games with superior graphics or resolution since they tend to drain the phone battery faster.

Integration of mobile games with educational programs may assist in higher growth while revenue generation from mobile games could create challenges for market players.

Global Mobile Gaming Market: Segmentation

The global mobile gaming market is segmented based on platform, type, device, and region.

Based on platform, the global market is divided into Windows, iOS, and Android.

Based on genre the global market is segmented into casual puzzle games, endless runners, role-playing games (RPGs), strategy & simulation games, multiple online battle arena (MOBA), and card & collectible games. The mobile gaming industry was led by the casual puzzle games segment in 2022. These games offer quick gameplay sessions and simple mechanics.

The challenges may gradually intensify in terms of difficulty that makes these games more addictive. Some examples of this form of mobile game include Angry Birds and Candy Crush Saga. RPGs have gained extreme popularity among children and adults. These are characterized by features such as immersive narratives, character customization, and progression systems. Strategy & simulation games are also gaining more consumers as people seek to use their cognitive thinking capabilities during entertainment. In 2021, Candy Crush was reported to have generated USD 1.2 billion in revenue.

Based on device, the mobile gaming industry is divided into smartphones and personal digital assistants. The former segment generated the highest revenue due to greater consumer use of smartphones. Additionally, the portability and advanced capabilities of mobile devices attract more gamers.

Smartphone companies have started developing high-resolution displays, powerful processors, and various sensors to cater to the needs of the gamer group of consumers. Moreover, these devices provide easy access to app stores where users can access games from a wide range of options. Personal digital assistants (PDAs) have become redundant and were mostly used in the early 2000s. As indicated by research, more than 6.92 billion people worldwide have access to smartphones.

Recent Developments:

In June 2023 , the Indian Union Ministry announced a new regulatory framework that will regulate the Indian gaming industry by banning 3 types of gaming genres. These rules will apply to both Google Play and the Apple Store

the Indian Union Ministry announced a new regulatory framework that will regulate the Indian gaming industry by banning 3 types of gaming genres. These rules will apply to both Google Play and the Apple Store In June 2023 , Capcom announced the launch of an offline version of the popular game Mega Man X DiVE. The game will be accessible on Android, PC, and iOS by year-end

, Capcom announced the launch of an offline version of the popular game Mega Man X DiVE. The game will be accessible on Android, PC, and iOS by year-end In June 2023 , Netmarble announced that Grand Cross: Age of Titans which is a 2-D animation role-playing and strategy game will be launched on 30th June 2023 for Android and the game will be available for Android, PC, and iOS users from 1st August onward

List of Key Players in Mobile Gaming Market:

Supercell

Tencent Games

Games NetEase Games

Activision Blizzard

Epic Games

Electronic Arts(EA)

King

Zynga

Gameloft

Square Enix

Nintendo

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Ubisoft

Niantic

Rovio Entertainment

Playrix

Miniclip

Voodoo

Kabam

Glu Mobile

Nexon

Garena

Machine Zone(MZ)

Social Point

Scopely

Others

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Mobile Gaming Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Mobile Gaming Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Mobile Gaming Market Industry?

What segments does the Mobile Gaming Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Mobile Gaming Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 USD 108.15 Billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 339.45 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 13.55% 2023-2030 Base Year 2022 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Segments Covered By Platform, Genre, Device, and Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Supercell, Tencent Games, NetEase Games, Activision Blizzard, Epic Games, Electronic Arts(EA), King, Zynga, Gameloft, Square Enix, Nintendo, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Ubisoft, Niantic, Rovio Entertainment, Playrix, Miniclip, Voodoo, Kabam, Glu Mobile, Nexon, Garena, Machine Zone(MZ), Social Point, Scopely, and others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/mobile-gaming-market

Regional Dominance:

Asia-Pacific to contribute a major revenue share to the global Mobile Gaming market in the coming years.

The global mobile gaming market is expected to register the highest growth in North America driven by the higher demand for advanced mobile gaming in the regions of the US and Canada along with the presence of an established market for all forms of video games.

Moreover, access to better smartphones and gaming technology allows more people to enjoy mobile gaming experiences along with a surging launch rate of feature games produced by leading entertainment channels. In recent times, the region has registered the launch of several games influenced by artists and celebrities.

Asia-Pacific is a leading region with substantial growth in the last few years due to the existence of many multinational and large video games producing companies along with a growing number of consumers due to increasing awareness rate and growing accessibility to mobile video games.

Global Mobile Gaming Market is segmented as follows:

Mobile Gaming Market: By Platform Outlook (2023-2030)

Windows

iOS

Android

Mobile Gaming Market: By Genre Outlook (2023-2030)

Casual Puzzle Games

Endless Runners

Role-Playing Games (RPGs)

Strategy & Simulation Games

Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA)

Card & Collectible Games

Mobile Gaming Market: By Device Outlook (2023-2030)

Smartphones

Personal Digital Assistant

Mobile Gaming Market: By Region Outlook (2023-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

