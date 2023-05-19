USD 306.2 Billion Growth in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Size - Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities

NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Facts and Factors study, the global active pharmaceutical ingredients market size was worth around USD 191.3 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 306.2 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 4.7% between 2023 and 2030.

Report Link with All Related Graphs & Charts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/active-pharmaceutical-ingredient-market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market: Overview

The market, also known as the API market, refers to the activities surrounding the production and sales of chemical compounds that are used in the process of pharmaceutical drug production. The ingredients are medication components used to produce desired therapeutic results and are biologically active. The industry is one of the crucial segments of the larger pharmaceutical sector as these ingredients form integral components during the process of safe and effective drug production.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/active-pharmaceutical-ingredient-market

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global active pharmaceutical ingredients market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.7% over the forecast period (2022-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global active pharmaceutical ingredients market size was valued at around USD 191.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 306.2 billion , by 2030.

in 2022 and is projected to reach , by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing demand for effective drugs

Based on the type of manufacturer segmentation, the capital was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on type segmentation, generic active pharmaceutical ingredients was the leading type in 2022

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Facts and Factors published the latest report titled "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Innovative Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients), By Molecule (Large and Small), By Type of Manufacturer (Merchant and Capital), By Indications (Saxagliptin, Enoxaparin Sodium, Tamoxifen, Acetaminophen, Artemisinin, Ibuprofen Losartan Potassium, Naproxen, Sodium Chloride, Rufinamide, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2023 – 2030" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market: Growth Drivers

Growing demand for effective drugs to propel market demand.

The global active pharmaceutical ingredients market is projected to grow owing to the increasing demand for effective drugs due to several factors. One of the crucial reasons is the increasing number of people suffering from a range of medical conditions. The population is prone to suffering from generic conditions like cold, fever, headache, and others while there is a growing segment that suffers from more serious medical conditions like cancer, arthritis, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes to name a few. Furthermore, with an increasing diagnosis of people contracting mental health conditions like anxiety and depression due to several socio-economic-political factors increasing at a rapid rate.

Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market: Restraints

Cost pressure to restrict the market growth.

One of the key growth restraints in the global industry is the cost pressure that is associated with the production of APIs and their distribution. The rising price of raw materials impacted by changing political tension and dynamics along with the significant cost attributed to the requirement of intense research and study to develop effective APIs and meet regulatory compliances are factors that can potentially limit the growth trajectory of the industry.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/active-pharmaceutical-ingredient-market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market: Opportunities

Growing demand for personalized medicines to provide growth opportunities.

The global industry players can benefit from the rising demand for personalized medicines across the globe. Factors that are contributing to the customization of medicines include the increasing prevalence of complex diseases, advancements in molecular biology and genomics, the cost-effectiveness of personalized medicines, the increasing availability of health data, and patient empowerment.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market: Challenges

Concerns over intellectual property rights to challenge market growth.

The market struggles with maintaining momentum in terms of innovation and competition due to the protection of intellectual rights undertaken by industry players. This can potentially limit the availability of affordable APIs in the pharmaceutical industry leading to a large segment of the population outside the consumer group.

Furthermore, growing concerns over the availability of poor-quality products due to the absence of laws for reinforcing regulatory procedures could impact the trust of the stakeholders which can create multiple challenges during the projection period.

Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market: Segmentation

The global active pharmaceutical ingredients market is segmented based on type, molecule, type of manufacturer, indications, and region.

Based on type, the global market segments are generic active pharmaceutical ingredients and innovative active pharmaceutical ingredients

Although both segments are crucial for overall market growth, the revenue size for generic APIs is more than innovative segment

The major factors driving the segmental growth are increasing demand for affordable healthcare and the generally low prices of generic medicines as compared to the counterparts

Innovative APIs are new biologics or drugs and are developed through extensive research and development programs. These APIs are protected against infringement with the help of patents causing the producer to charge higher prices

As per a 2019 study by the IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science, generic medicines in the US were recorded to be 94% less in cost as compared to innovative medicines

Based on the molecule, the global market divisions are large and small.

Based on the type of manufacturer, the global market segments are merchant and capital.

Both capital and merchant segments can lead the market depending on several factors

However, in 2022, the industry was dominated by the capital segment

In most cases, APIs are developed by capital-intensive players like Teva Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, and other

Since research & development of APIs is expensive and required advanced resources, it is generally the large companies that play an extensive role in the development of new APIs

In 2020, Teva Pharmaceuticals generated over USD 16.5 billion in revenue

Based on indications, the global market is divided into saxagliptin, enoxaparin sodium, tamoxifen, acetaminophen, artemisinin, ibuprofen, losartan potassium, naproxen, sodium chloride, rufinamide, and others.

Get More Insight before Buying@: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/active-pharmaceutical-ingredient-market

List of Key Players in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market:

· F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Boehringer Ingelheim

Sanofi

Mylan N.V.

Pfizer Inc.

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Novartis International AG

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Aurobindo Pharma

Cambrex Corporation

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

AbbVie Inc.

Cipla Limited

BASF SE

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merch & Co

Lonza Group

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Industry?

What segments does the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 USD 191.3 Billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 306.2 Billion n Growth Rate CAGR of almost 4.7% 2023-2030 Base Year 2022 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Segments Covered By Type, Molecule, Type of Manufacturer, Indications, and Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Boehringer Ingelheim, Sanofi, Mylan N.V., Pfizer Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis International AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma, Cambrex Corporation, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Cipla Limited, BASF SE, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merch & Co, Lonza Group, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, and others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/active-pharmaceutical-ingredient-market

Free Brochure: https://www.fnfresearch.com/ask-to-analyst/active-pharmaceutical-ingredient-market

Regional Dominance:

Asia-Pacific to witness the highest growth.

The global active pharmaceutical ingredients market is projected to witness the highest growth in Asia-Pacific during the projection period as it is currently the most dominant region in the industry. The growth is led by countries like China and India which are witnessing tremendous growth in the production of APIs due to several factors. The countries boast of a well-established pharmaceutical sector especially in the manufacturing wing since they are home to large-scale production sites with a client base from across the globe.

Furthermore, the regional governments have amped up their efforts to promote the industry even higher and reduce import dependence on medicines from international countries. Additionally, India and China have a large pool of skilled professionals along with supportive governmental regulations for the production of APIs. Europe and North America are also important contributors due to the growing research and product innovation activities.

Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market is segmented as follows:

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market: By Type Outlook (2023-2030)

Generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Innovative Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market: By Molecule Outlook (2023-2030)

Large

Small

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market: By Type of Manufacturer Outlook (2023-2030)

Merchant

Capital

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market: By Indications Outlook (2023-2030)

Saxagliptin

Enoxaparin Sodium

Tamoxifen

Acetaminophen

Artemisinin

Ibuprofen Losartan Potassium

Naproxen

Sodium Chloride

Rufinamide

Others

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market: By Region Outlook (2023-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release: https://www.fnfresearch.com/news/global-active-pharmaceutical-ingredients-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts and Factors

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market : According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market size was worth around USD 60.1 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 70.1 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 1.75% between 2022 and 2030.

According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market size was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 1.75% between 2022 and 2030. Pneumococcal Vaccine Market : According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global pneumococcal vaccine market size was worth around USD 8.57 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 12 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.34% between 2022 and 2030.

According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global pneumococcal vaccine market size was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.34% between 2022 and 2030. Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Market : According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-Cell therapy market size was worth around USD 1.69 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 6 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 13.49% between 2022 and 2030.

According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-Cell therapy market size was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 13.49% between 2022 and 2030. Anticoagulant Drugs Market : According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global Anticoagulant Drugs market size was worth around USD 36.5 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 68.9 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 9.5% between 2022 and 2028.

According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global Anticoagulant Drugs market size was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 9.5% between 2022 and 2028. Spirulina Market: According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global spirulina market size was worth around USD 410.2 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 989.6 million by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 11.1% between 2022 and 2028.

Browse through Facts and Factors's coverage of the Global Pharmaceuticals Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Facts and Factors is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, and company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Facts and Factors

Tel: +1 347 690-0211

USA/Canada Toll-Free No. +44 2032 894158

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Website: https://www.fnfresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981423/FnF_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE FnF Research