USA TAKES TOP HONORS IN THE INTERNATIONAL CHEER UNION 2025 WORLD CHEERLEADING CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Team USA made a clean sweep in the top two categories this past weekend at the 16th annual International Cheer Union World Cheerleading Championships. The event was held at the ESPN Sports Complex at The Walt Disney World® Resort in Orlando, FL and featured 4,000 athletes from 50 different countries.

Team Canada had an outstanding showing as well, picking up a silver medal, followed by Chinese Taipei with bronze. Nordic powerhouses Sweden and Finland also scored highly taking home silver and bronze respectively.

The World Championships were live streamed globally on the Olympic Channel. The action will be re-broadcast at a later date on ESPN.

"These athletes represent top national teams from around the world and have demonstrated amazing athleticism, artistry and teamwork," said International Cheer Union President, Jeff Webb. "Their performances have truly exemplified the transformative power of our sport. Congratulations to all the champions, whose hard work and passion have elevated cheerleading to new heights on the international stage."

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in the United States, the International Cheer Union is recognized by the International Olympic Committee as the global governing organization for the sport. The ICU's membership includes national federations from 121 different countries, and its mission is the safe global development of Cheer.

Learn more about the International Cheer Union, including full and final results from the 2025 ICU Junior World and World Cheerleading Championships, on www.cheerunion.org.

