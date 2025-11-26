USA, France and Canada Lead the World's Most-Visited Destinations of 2025, According to Holafly's Global eSIM & Travel Report 2025-2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The USA, France and Canada stand at the top of this year's ranking, followed by Italy, Australia, Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan and Portugal. Together, these ten destinations outline the evolving emotional and cultural priorities of modern travellers around the world.

USA Most Visited City by Holafly

In the Global eSIM & Travel Report 2025–2026, presented by Holafly during WTM London, the company reveals the countries that have attracted the highest volume of international travellers this year and offers a comprehensive perspective on how travellers have moved in 2025, where 44% of travellers worldwide made at least one international trip.

Yet the USA positions itself as the world's most-visited destination despite a moderation in growth compared with last year. The U.S. Travel Association noted a decline from approximately 79 million international visitors in 2019 to an expected 68 million in 2025. Even so, the blend of urban energy and natural diversity means the USA continues to hold a magnetic pull that few destinations can rival.

France continues to enchant travellers with a blend of art, style and heritage, reinforcing its status as one of the world's most magnetic cultural icons. Canada, rising strongly this year, brings a powerful combination of nature, openness and authenticity.

Italy and Spain remain pillars of European allure, combining lifestyle, heritage and the pursuit of beauty in a way that few destinations can match. Meanwhile, Australia's presence in the top tier reflects a global appetite for long-haul discovery and outdoor exploration. Germany and the UK maintain their standing as cultural and economic powerhouses, while Japan continues to fascinate as a place where tradition and futurism coexist seamlessly. Portugal, closing the top ten, exemplifies the rise of destinations that feel intimate yet globally admired; warm, soulful and rich in character.

What amplifies the weight of this year's ranking is not only where travellers have gone, but how they are rediscovering the world. The report notes that nearly every international traveller visited at least one new country in 2025, and across all international trips, 46.4% were first-time entries. Yet alongside this appetite for discovery, loyalty is surging: among the ten most-visited destinations, an average of 74% of travellers say they plan to return.

"Travellers in 2025 are seeking places that feel meaningful," said Pablo Gómez. "The destinations leading this year's ranking succeed because they offer a mix of everything; the destination is no longer a single city but the entire country. Travellers take the opportunity to explore the full soul of a place. Our Global eSIM & Travel Report 2025–2026 reveals a traveller who is not just moving across borders but engaging with the world in a more intentional, more human way."

